People often keep their eyes peeled for angel numbers that may appear around them, like "111" or "444." They're considered a little nudge from the Universe that can act as reassurance that you're on the right path in life. But what happens if the numbers you're seeing often aren't typical?

There are definitely some angel number sequences that are more common than others. But according to astrology expert Joy, if you're consistently seeing numbers that aren't often talked about, you might actually be luckier than most because some rare sequences are all about good fortune and big changes in life.

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The rarest angel numbers are also the luckiest, & seeing them usually means something big is happening in your life:

Angel number 69 is a reminder to prioritize balance

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This is considered a fantastic number that you will be glad you saw, according to Joy. She explained that it usually means that it's time to bring some balance back into your life. It's a reminder that there can't be good times without the bad and vice versa. It's usually synonymous with the Yin-Yang symbol because it looks so much like it.

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It carries a powerful message of harmony and also encourages you to release any attachments to material possessions and even past gripes that are no longer serving your growth. By reminding you to let go, angel number 69 gives you space to create more opportunities that align with your higher purpose.

Angel number 123 means you're on the right track

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This angel number is your spiritual pat on the back. It's letting you know that those hard times were teaching you important lessons so you can enjoy the good stuff headed your way.

Once you start seeing 123, the Universe wants you to celebrate your choices because you're on the right track. The setbacks you may have faced before were disappointing at the time, but they were necessary to get you where you are now.

You're finally ready to move on to another chapter of life. Angel number 123 is often described as being in harmony with the self. It's your angels sending you a message that it's okay to finally release your worries and fears that may be holding you back from the next phase of life. All of your hard work is truly about to pay off.

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Angel number 13 is a sign of a new beginning

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Most people think the number 13 is bad luck, but seeing it means that you're undergoing a massive transformation in your life for the better. No matter how painful it may feel in the moment, just know that on the other side will be something good that makes all of it worth experiencing.

Joy explained that the number is represented in tarot by the death card, which is all about transformation and new beginnings.

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Seeing the angel number 13 everywhere can serve as a reminder to rid your life of all negativity so you can actually start thriving. The angels are trying to tell you to focus on the desires of your heart and try out some new adventures because you never know where it'll lead you. It might seem scary at first, but all good emerges from bad.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.