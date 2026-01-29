Couples With One Of These 3 Relationship Numbers Are Simply Meant To Be, According To Numerology

Want to know if your relationship is meant to be or destined to fizzle? According to numerology, your relationship number is a good way to test your compatibility.

Confused? No worries. Determining your number is actually easier than you think and enlightening, too. While some couples measure their compatibility and relationship longevity by things like their communication style or conflict-resolution habits, other couples look at patterns. In particular, numerology can often uncover deeper meanings in all areas of life, especially in our romantic relationships.

The first step in numerology compatibility is figuring out your life path number. To do that, numerologist Hans Decoz explained you need to add each number of your date of birth until it's reduced to a single number or to one of 3 master numbers (11, 22, or 33). For example, if your birthday is 01/01/1999, you would add the digits: 0 + 1 + 0 + 1 + 1 + 9 + 9 + 9 = 30. Keep breaking down the number until you get a single digit: 3 + 0 = 3. Your life path number is 3. The only time you do not break down the number is when you add the digits of your birthdate and the result is 11, 22, or 33. Then repeat the process using your partner's birthdate.

Next, you want to calculate your relationship number by simply adding your life path numbers together. Keep breaking down the number until you get a single digit, unless it's 11, 22, or 33. For example: Life path 3 + life path 11 = 14; 1 + 4 = 5, making your relationship number 5.

Now, here's where it becomes interesting. Astrologer and numerologist Trenton Wayne explained in a TikTok that three specific relationship numbers are ideal when it comes to compatibility. So, if you have one of these numbers, as Wayne said, "I'm a little jealous."

Here are the 3 best relationship numbers for numerology compatibility:

1. If you have a relationship number 2

La Famiglia | Shutterstock

Couples with relationship number 2 are usually a team in everything they do. As Wayne noted, you're likely a "package deal," and the level of "reciprocity and cooperation" in the relationship is likely out of this world. When problems arise, they're more likely to talk things through than to point fingers and dodge accountability.

"Healthy relationships require effort. This might mean making time for each other, being open to differing perspectives, or collaborating to achieve mutual goals. Successful relationships are reciprocal; they grow with genuine acts of kindness and support without keeping score," explained psychotherapist Ilene S. Cohen, Ph.D.

That teamwork makes couples with a relationship number 2 feel steady and secure. They often sense when something is off without even saying a word. The level of emotional intelligence this couple has means they can support each other through the most stressful times. Even when life becomes incredibly chaotic, they make sure to remain each other's safe place.

2. If you have a relationship number 4

StockPhotoDirectors | Shutterstock

Couples with relationship number 4 usually have an incredibly strong emotional foundation, according to Wayne. These two people value structure and consistency over everything else. They take their commitments to each other seriously and never shy away from the work required to make their relationship flourish. There's also this deep sense of loyalty between them as well.

"A satisfying relationship may allow you to grow in ways you don’t even realize. Sensitivity to your partner’s needs can help you grow not only as a partner, but as an individual who can adopt a fulfilling set of personal values," pointed out psychologist Susan Krauss Whitbourne, Ph.D.

Couples with a relationship number 4 tend to show their love for each other through actions rather than just relying on words that may sound good. They're just good at weathering the storms together, and when life inevitably throws curveballs, they never panic or run away. Instead, they embrace the conflict because they know they'll come out on top, stronger than ever.

3. If you have a relationship number 6

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

For couples with a relationship number 6, Wayne noted, "it wouldn't be a shock if your love languages were acts of service." These couples naturally take care of each other in the most thoughtful and intentional ways. They show love by doing the things the other isn't really too fond of doing themselves.

They also do a good job, he noted, "of holding each other accountable" for their actions and the things they're responsible for. It comes from a place of deep care for the other person and the relationship as a whole. They push each other to grow without tearing each other down in the process.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.