The Very Best People Who Ever Lived Usually Have 8 Rare Habits That Make Them So Awesome

Being a good person is somewhat subjective, but if you've met one, you know it almost immediately.

In a world growing more negative and narcissistic, it's refreshing to come across someone with such great energy. And the very best people ever usually have rare habits that make them so awesome and wonderful.

Rare habits the best people have that make them so great

1. They make people feel included

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No matter what environment they're in or who's around, the best people in life are the ones who make everyone feel safe and welcome. Even if they don't know what rejection or social pain really feels like, their empathy shines through every interaction they have.

If someone else's judgment or gossip feels negative in a contagious way, they break through the noise with genuine care and curiosity. If you're around them, you not only feel closer socially, but better about yourself.

2. They consider others when alone

The people with true integrity still consider others, even when nobody else is around or it feels easier to put their interests first. They make sure their own cup is filled with compassion, because they're also not afraid to inconvenience themselves to ensure they aren't harming anyone.

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They have a strong guiding sense of integrity, advocating for people at work or considering how their reactive emotions might cause hurt. Luckily, it not only helps their relationships, but also their well-being and physical health.

3. They're kind to strangers

We often underestimate how comforting and healthy a conversation with a stranger will be, instead turning to our phones as a distraction from awkwardness. But the best people are kind to strangers and regularly go out of their way to help those they don't know.

They're naturally intuitive, sensing when someone is in pain or needing a helping hand. But they're also just easy to be around. They don't force strangers to entertain them, but make them feel seen among people who would rather turn a blind eye.

4. They create more than they consume

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Generally, the most creative people are also often the happiest, because creating and expressing ourselves through art is magic. They give themselves a great outlet for their authenticity, while making others feel heard with their art at the same time.

Even if they never share it, the people who are more interested in creating something unique than consuming everyone else's work to conform bring a special energy to every room. They're healthier and more tapped into their true selves, while being curious and grounded.

5. They're present in the moment

There are plenty of mindful habits these people indulge in on a daily basis, but the main one that contributes to their awesomeness is their presence. In a group conversation or a one-on-one interaction with a stranger, you can always tell that they're exactly where their feet are.

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Even when they have a million things zooming around their brain, they give people their full attention. They're not interested in a false sense of urgency or wasting their lives trying to hustle to the next thing. They're here, right now.

6. They forgive genuinely

The best kinds of people are forgiving. They don't hold grudges at their own expense, and they don't expect people to make up for their mishaps.

That doesn't mean they let people take advantage of them. It simply means they're secure enough to look after themselves and wise enough to understand that wasting time being angry at someone doesn't change anything but their own quality of life.

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7. They look on the bright side

While there's something occasionally cathartic about gossiping or complaining without any plan to take action, the negativity these things spark isn't worth our energy. Optimism protects our longevity for a reason: it makes us feel better.

The best kinds of people who ever lived are the ones who choose to see the bright side. They're not ignorant of all the bad things happening around them, and they aren't incapable of having hard conversations.

But they do choose to protect their own energy by finding joy. Even if it's simply laughing at themselves or appreciating a cup of tea after a really terrible week, they can find joy, even when others can't.

8. They say what they mean

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Not all the greatest people are inherently emotionally intelligent or great communicators, but they do say what they mean. Instead of letting concerns get swept under the rug, they get their feelings out into the world.

While these conversations aren't always light and fun, they're necessary. Because in a world driven by ease and convenience, it's these kinds of people who keep us feeling understood.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.