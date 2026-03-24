Despite social media, cellphones, and other technology today that are meant to make us feel more connected, a 2020 survey found that 61 percent of U.S. adults suffer from chronic loneliness, especially as they age into their fifties and sixties. But what is chronic loneliness?

Chronic loneliness is the pervasive sense of isolation that some people feel, even if they are surrounded by people and seem otherwise happy. People with chronic loneliness are desperate for connection, but feel like they seldom, if ever, find it. Chronic loneliness is a side effect of my own depression that it took me years to get a handle on completely. I still struggle sometimes — and clearly, I'm not alone.

The quiet kind of loneliness many people feel in their 50s shows up in these 7 ways:

1. Quiet loneliness means having few people you'd call a true friend

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Wherever you go, you're the life of the party. You know the people in your local coffee shop. You're the easiest person to talk to, and everyone is always excited to see you!

It would surprise all of the people in your life to learn that you don't view very many of them as friends, but it's true. You've got one or two friends, but even they seem impossible to get a hold of, or even just emotionally distant most of the time.

Loneliness has less to do with how many people you know and more to do with whether you feel truly understood and emotionally safe with someone. A 2025 AARP survey found that nearly half of lonely adults have limited social resources and wish for stronger connections, even while their calendars stay full.

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2. Quiet loneliness means feeling isolated and lone

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You could spend an entire day with your friends — but when you get home, you feel totally alone. For you, feeling not alone is the exception, and feeling cut off from everyone and alone is the rule. It doesn't matter what you do; it feels like being alone is a part of who you are.

Brock Hansen, a clinical social worker, explains that chronic loneliness can become a self-reinforcing habit where the feelings and the beliefs around them start to shape each other. He notes that the cognitive and behavioral patterns loneliness creates tend to lock people in, making disconnection feel less like a circumstance and more like an identity.

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3. Quiet loneliness means being the one who always makes the plans

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It might not even really be the case, but it always feels like you're struggling to make plans. Either people are busy, or you play phone tag and nothing comes to pass.

You might hang out a few times a week, but even that can feel like more of a struggle than it should be just for some face time. Research on friendship and loneliness defines the feeling as a perceived gap between the relationships you expected to have and the ones you actually have, which is why one-sided friendships sting as deeply as they do.

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4. Quiet loneliness means a strange sense of distance

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When you have conversations with people, it feels like everything is on the surface. You long for deep, real connections, but it feels like nothing really gets as deep as it is supposed to for real connections. You struggle but feel held back by an invisible barrier.

According to family and marriage therapist Robyn Tamanaha, when people lack deep connections, conversations stay on the surface, and no one really knows what makes them tick. She suggests getting involved in communities tied to personal interests as one way to start building the kind of closeness that actually breaks through that sense of distance.

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5. Quiet loneliness means not feeling seen

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For all of your hunger for true connection, it takes a lot of your energy, just like it would for an introvert. You can spend days at home recharging and getting me time, and just one party is enough to leave you feeling depleted again.

Middle-aged Americans consistently report higher loneliness levels than their counterparts abroad, with Gen-X and baby boomers showing elevated midlife loneliness compared to earlier generations. Researchers have found a cultural shift toward individualization and declining community structures as key drivers of why so many people in this stage of life feel both socially present and emotionally drained.

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6. Quiet loneliness means a struggle to connect

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The one idea that makes you happier than any other is the notion of really connecting with someone. But that never happens... or at least that's how it feels. You might make a new, awesome friend, but you worry that they don't see or understand the real you, no matter what you try.

Couples therapist Dr. Michael W. Regier explained that feeling unseen and unheard is one of the loneliest experiences a person can carry, often rooted in an insecure attachment style that developed long before midlife. He notes that clients who feel this way often struggle not because people don't care, but because they've never felt safe enough to fully show up.

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7. Quiet loneliness means the feeling never goes away

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There are two types of loneliness: "State loneliness" is something we've all experienced. It's temporary and situational. But for people with "chronic loneliness," the feeling never goes away.

Chronic loneliness doesn't have to last forever. Just because you're suffering through chronic loneliness now, there's no reason it has to be this way forever. And according to the University of Michigan's National Poll on Healthy Aging, more than one in three adults between the ages of 50 and 80 report feeling lonely, with rates especially high among those managing mental or physical health challenges.

Keep on striving to make those personal connections, and as you do, you'll probably find other people out there just as hungry for a real connection as you are. Stay strong, you've got this, and you aren't alone.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. She writes about relationships, psychology, pop culture, and news.