I know what it’s like to feel lost. I can’t remember why I started this in the first place. I’ve lost the drive I had some months ago. I feel like quitting, but I don’t even know what I’m quitting. What’s the point? I figured out that questions help you find the point. They have a magic way of cutting through oise and revealing what’s real and true.

Here are 30 questions the top 5% of people ask themselves daily:

1. What are my top three objectives for the next 12 months?

2. What are my top three objectives for the current month?

3. What are the top three priorities for today that align with my highest priority goals?

4. What’s the most simple solution to one of your challenges right now?

5. What small step can I take today to move closer to my long-term goals?

6. What tasks or commitments can I delegate or eliminate to simplify my day?

7. What’s one area of my life that is not serving me, and what can I do to change this today?

8. What is one way I can do more with less when it comes to making money/productivity/general?

9. What activities or interactions energize me and bring me joy?

10. How can I do more of what energizes me and less of what drains me?

11. How can I leverage my strengths and talents in my tasks and projects more?

12. Am I saying “yes” to things that align with my values and goals, or am I overcommitting?

13. How can I streamline my daily routines to save time and reduce stress?

14. Am I setting realistic expectations for myself and allowing room for self-empathy?

15. What boundaries do I need to set to protect my time, energy, and well-being?

16. What practices can I prioritize today to nurture my physical, mental, and emotional health?

17. Am I focusing on progress rather than perfection in my tasks and projects?

18. What negative thoughts or beliefs can I challenge and reframe to boost my self-confidence?

19. How can I simplify my environment to minimize distractions and foster focus?

20. What habits or behaviors can I let go of that no longer serve me or my goals?

21. Does what I spend my time doing align with my values? If not, what needs to change?

22. How can I incorporate mindfulness and presence into my daily activities and interactions?

23. What can I do to show appreciation for myself and acknowledge my achievements, no matter how small?

24. Am I actively seeking opportunities for growth and learning in my daily experiences?

25. What can I do to end the day feeling fulfilled, accomplished, and at peace with myself?

26. What small, meaningful actions can I take today to connect with loved ones or strengthen connections and relationships?

27. Am I actively seeking opportunities to learn and grow, both personally and professionally?

28. What clutter or unnecessary possessions can I let go of today to create more physical and mental space?

29. How can I incorporate stillness and reflection into my day to foster inner peace and clarity?

30. What tasks or projects can I break down into smaller, more manageable steps to reduce overwhelm?

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

