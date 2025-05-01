Psychopaths Walk Among Us And These Are The 5 Hidden Traits They Tend To Share

Hollywood often portrays psychopaths as serial killers, but not all psychopaths are that evil. Many exhibit psychopathic traits to a much lesser degree. You've likely encountered a few psychopaths, who are relatively common in the corporate world.

While about one percent of the general population exhibits personality traits of psychopaths, about three percent of business leaders scored in the psychopathic range in a 2010 study in Behavioral Sciences & the Law. (By comparison, about 15 percent of the U.S. prison population meets the criteria for being psychopaths.) Before you can spot a psychopath, you have to understand what that means. Psychopathy isn't an actual medical diagnosis.

Psychopaths and sociopaths fall under the diagnosis of antisocial personality disorder, which may stem from a variety of genetic and environmental factors. Far more men than women meet the criteria. Symptoms tend to peak during the early 20s and sometimes recede on their own during one's 40s. Psychopaths aren't always easy to spot, and they're often quite likable — at least initially. But over time, their true nature becomes increasingly apparent.

These are the hidden traits psychopaths tend to share:

1. They're extremely charming

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Psychopaths are almost always well-liked. They come across as delightful people, great at making small talk.

Their quick wit tends to draw people to them. They usually have interesting stories as well. Their convincing tales portray them in a favorable, yet believable light. People walk away from conversations with a psychopath feeling pretty good.

2. They don't experience remorse

Xavier Lorenzo / Shutterstock

A lack of guilt might be the first red flag that signals someone might be a psychopath. Psychopaths aren't capable of feeling any genuine remorse. They don't accept any responsibility for hurting other people's feelings. Instead, they blame other people and deny responsibility.

Although a lack of remorse is a key characteristic of psychopathy, alongside other traits like callousness, manipulation, and a disregard for social norms, it's important to note that the lack of remorse is not a simple on/off switch. Some research suggests that psychopaths may experience regret, particularly when it comes to their losses or negative consequences of their actions. However, this regret is often distinct from remorse, which involves a deeper concern for any harm inflicted on others.

A psychopath may say that someone "deserved" to be treated poorly. Or, they may shrug off reports that they offended someone by saying, "She needs to be less sensitive," or "I guess he can't handle the truth."

3. They have an inflated sense of importance

Kmpzzz / Shutterstock

Psychopaths have an inflated sense of importance. Much like narcissists, they think the usual rules don't apply to them. They also tend to have grandiose ideas about their potential. They believe they deserve to be the CEO, or they're convinced they're the best at everything they do.

While not directly related to arrogance, the boldness and fearlessness often associated with psychopathy can contribute to an arrogant demeanor. A 2018 study concluded that psychopaths may feel confident and unconcerned with social consequences, leading them to behave in a way that appears arrogant. Arrogance can be used as a manipulative tactic.

4. They take big risks

Salienko Evgenii / Shutterstock

Psychopaths have little regard for safety, especially for other people. They often lie, cheat, and steal to get ahead. This behavior can be especially toxic.

Researchers have found that the relationship is complex and not fully understood. Impulsivity, irresponsibility, and sensation-seeking, often associated with psychopathy, are linked to risk-taking across various areas. Additionally, psychopathic traits like callous affect and interpersonal manipulation can indirectly influence risk-taking through altered risk perception.

While not all psychopaths engage in illegal activity, those who do plan their crimes well in advance. Their misconduct is usually well-organized, and they leave a few clues behind. Psychopaths tend to be very intelligent, which makes them great con artists.

5. They're master manipulators

pics five / Shutterstock

They don't experience genuine emotions toward others. But they can mimic other people's emotions, and often they come across as very genuine. As a result, their loved ones often have no idea they're incapable of truly caring for other people.

Psychopaths are good at manipulating other people's emotions. They flatter others in a subtle yet effective manner, and before long, they persuade others to do things they wouldn't normally do. They also use guilt trips or gain sympathy to meet their needs.

