The 3-Question Psychology Test That Reveals How You Feel About Yourself & The People Around You

It is completely normal to wonder what others think about you. And it is even more common these days for people to dig deep into their own psyches to understand how they feel about themselves.

Because while you may not realize it, your subconscious may hide your true feelings toward yourself and those you keep close to you.

This psychology test determines how you feel about yourself and the people around you.

A TikToker named Keila shared a video with three questions intended to reveal just that.

Keila greets viewers and tells them she has a “little psychology test” that will reveal how you feel about yourself and others, then proceeds to ask three questions.

1. What is your favorite color and why?

The first question is about your favorite color and why. Once you note the color, the "why" should consist of two adjectives related to that color.

In the video, Keila uses her own favorite color as an example. She chooses yellow and describes it as “energizing and positive.”

Remember to keep track of those words to reference later.

2. What is your favorite animal and why?

Next, ask yourself what your favorite animal is and why you chose that specific animal. Again, the reason should be limited to two adjectives describing the traits you see in that creature.

This time, Keila picks penguins because she sees them as “loyal and dependable.” The two words you used to describe the animal will need to be recalled later for your results.

3. What is your favorite thing to see in nature and why?

The last question is about what you like to see in nature and why it is appealing to you.

For instance, Keila uses the sky as her favorite part of nature, especially during the sunset or the middle of the night because she believes it represents mystery and tranquility.

What do your answers mean?

Now that you’ve answered all three questions, it’s time to find out exactly what those two adjectives you chose for each tell you.

Your favorite color

The two adjectives you picked that represent your favorite color reveal how other people see you.

They tell you what words or ideas they associate with your personality when they think of you.

Your favorite animal

The descriptors you selected for your favorite animal tell you what you subconsciously seek in a partner.

Whether you know it or not, you tend to vet potential mates using those characteristics.

Your favorite thing to see in nature

Thirdly, what you love to see in nature reveals how you see God, or the universe, or whatever higher power you believe in.

So, in Keila's case, she views her spiritual guides as mysterious and expects them to bring peace into her life.

Viewers related to this psychology test and used their own favorites as an example.

Even people in the comments were quick to jump on board with this psychological test, leaving comments like, “Bruh, this was crazy” and, “Wow! This couldn’t be more accurate!”

This is just one of the many ways to use word associations to uncover hidden traits you never knew you or those around you had.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle, entertainment and news, and self-focused content, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.