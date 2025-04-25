6 Ways To Handle Political Stress When You Hate What You See On The News

While the election is long over (and the next one is a ways away, many people are experiencing what’s being referred to by the American Psychological Association as Post-Election Stress Disorder. While not an official DSM diagnosis, it can feel incredibly real. If you relate, you're far from alone and there are ways to mange it.

People are reporting a sense of hopelessness, futility, and general malaise related to the current political climate, along with increased anxiety and depression about the state of the country. When you hate what you see on the news, it can be hard to avoid feeling anxiety. Distress over politics and world events is more than just a person being "too sensitive".

"Research shows the distress we feel around politics can harm our physical and mental health—and it’s only getting worse. In 2016, the presidential election caused significant stress for 52% of adults—this year, that number jumped to 69%. Additionally, many U.S. adults said they were worried that the election results could lead to violence (74% of respondents) or that the 2024 election could be the end of democracy in the U.S. (56% of respondents)," according to Stress in America 2024, APA.

Symptoms of Post-Election Stress Disorder include:

Excessive worrying

Feelings of hopelessness

Low self-efficacy: a sense that nothing one does matters

Hypervigilance about staying updated with the news

Shutting down or avoiding news and politics entirely

Indecisiveness

Escapism

Insomnia

Loss of pleasure in previously enjoyable activities or discussions

Hyperfocus on political discourse

Black-and-white thinking

Isolation

Physical symptoms like headaches or stomach pain

Anger toward or fear of people with opposing political beliefs

These symptoms can mirror depression and anxiety, leading to a significant decline in interpersonal relationships, work productivity, and connection with loved ones.

Compassionate and empathetic individuals may be particularly affected. People who deeply care about the suffering of others can experience what’s called global compassion fatigue, which heightens their stress in response to sociopolitical events.

As a licensed psychotherapist, I’ve seen a noticeable increase in clients seeking support to understand why they feel so unwell after an election—and how to return to a sense of balance and joy. Many find themselves preoccupied with the state of the world, frozen in a state of inaction, feeling as though nothing they do will make a difference.

So what can we do to return to the present moment and reclaim joy when it feels like the world is collapsing?

Six ways to handle political stress and news burnout

1. Give yourself compassion and kindness

Recognize that what you're experiencing is a normal response to the helplessness that can arise when events feel out of your control. Remind yourself that your feelings are valid.

2. Connect with a supportive community

Surround yourself with friends or groups who understand what you’re going through. Choose those who can both validate your experience and offer healthy, grounded perspectives.

3. Limit news and social media exposure

Give yourself a time limit—say, 30 minutes a day—and choose a time when you can process the news without feeling overwhelmed. Avoid consuming distressing content late at night or first thing in the morning.

4. Set boundaries around difficult conversations

It’s okay to walk away from heated political debates, especially when they aren't respectful or productive. You are not obligated to change someone’s mind, and trying to often results in emotional burnout.

5. Practice self-care and get outside

Schedule time for activities that ground and recharge you—whether it’s getting a massage, going for a hike, or taking a long bath. Nature and body-based practices can help regulate your nervous system.

6. Take purposeful action

Instead of focusing on all that’s wrong, channel your energy into one or two causes that feel personally meaningful. Join groups that promote action and healing rather than simply rehashing despair.

It’s essential to acknowledge and honor your feelings about the political climate. You’re not alone—and denying or minimizing what you’re going through can often make things worse.

Finding support, extending compassion to yourself, and knowing when to reach out for help is the best gift you can offer yourself.

If you find yourself ruminating, feeling stuck in fear, or chronically angry about the state of politics, it may be time to connect with a therapist who can support you through it.

Monica Ramunda, LCMHC, is a therapist and owner of Rocky Mountain Counseling Services, with over 24 years of experience supporting individuals through anxiety, depression, and life transitions. Monica is also the co-founder of Wellness and Wisdom Journeys, offering transformative psychedelic retreats for women.