When you find yourself stuck in life — wondering how you are going to make the best out of a tough situation — it's likely you've had moments when you've felt helpless and lost with no way out.

Expert Terri Cole, an author and psychotherapist who specializes in relationships and boundaries, recently shared a post by illustrator Katie's Self Care Diaries and life coach Dean Stott that perfectly illustrates five things to remember when life feels way too challenging.

5 Psychologist-Backed Phrases That Make Things Better When Life Feels Hard

1. "You’ve come so far and got through other hard times, just like you will get through this. You are stronger than you think."

In theory, sure — but remembering this is easier said than done, right?

Walden University shares some practical tips on how to train yourself to think more positively.

Notice and reframe negative thoughts

Practice gratitude

Be kind to yourself

Perform good deeds for others

Find something you can laugh about

As cliche as this all sounds, doing these things are crucial for our mental health! Negativity not only impacts our mood, but also messes with our health — both mentally and physically.

Be proud of yourself for even the small things you've accomplished, like reading this article in order to help yourself feel better.

2. "You have so many unique strengths as a person, and there are lots of people grateful that you simply exist."

Feeling isolated during tough times is normal. You’re not alone in feeling this way! A lot of us have been there. It’s easy to get wrapped up in our issues and forget just how loved and important we truly are.

Although this may be the scariest thing you can think of, don't be afraid to reach out to your people. They want you to be ok!

Research shows that maintaining a strong support network is linked to better well-being, positive coping skills and a healthier life.

3. "Don't allow the opinions of others to consume you. The opinion that matters most is the one you have of yourself."

Wanting to impress your family and make others happy, for some, is all that matters. But this reminder highlights our need to prioritize our self-love over the opinions of others.

According to the National Library of Medicine, "The opinions of others can easily affect how much we value things."

This can apply to how much we value ourselves, too! Although you may love and respect those closest to you, they don’t understand your heart and desires like you do.

Their opinions come from their value system, which can vary from person to person.

4. "Sometimes, not getting what you want can be a blessing in disguise. There is something much better coming along."

Not getting what we have our hearts set on can be super frustrating. But, oftentimes, that letdown turns into something better than we could have imagined.

Embracing this positive outlook isn’t just a mood booster; it’s a game changer! Not only does it aid in our resilience, but it also brings health benefits and sharpens our focus on our long-term goals.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, "There is definitely a strong link between 'positivity' and health. Additional studies have found that a positive attitude improves outcomes and life satisfaction across a spectrum of conditions — including traumatic brain injury, stroke, and brain tumors."

The next time life takes an unexpected turn, consider it a potential blessing in disguise that may just make the hard times a tiny bit more bearable.

5. "Nothing lasts forever, including the way you feel right now. Trust that better days are coming."

Recognizing that better days lie ahead can serve as a beacon of hope during the most difficult of times.

Having hope is linked to numerous benefits, like a longer life and a reduced risk of developing cardiovascular disease. If that’s not convincing enough, holding onto hope is also associated with lower anxiety and depression.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Andrea Bonoir says, "By having a more optimistic outlook, you are better able to avoid the all-or-none thinking that keeps you in the mental rut of believing that when one thing goes wrong, everything goes wrong — or that things will never get better."

None of these things are anything we haven't heard before, but we probably need to be reminded of them often. You're not alone.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career and family topics.