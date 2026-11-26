Understanding nuance is integral to our ability to empathize with others. When we understand life's complexity, we show up as better people. Those of us who understand nuance are better positioned for both success and connection. Their thought processes and socially aware minds may work somewhat under the radar, and they choose their words in ways that reflect their thoughtful nature.

Phrases people who actually understand nuance say often during casual conversations

1. ‘I can see where you’re coming from’

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Even when they disagree or feel frustrated, thoughtful people still create space for understanding. Instead of chalking someone’s beliefs or opinions up to a stereotype they’ve heard a million times, they create space to understand someone’s specific lived experience and perspective.

Social ethicist and communications expert Melody Stanford Martin writes that "Strangely enough, letting go of the need for control can sometimes bring us the agreement we most desire."

Saying they can see where the other person is coming from builds trust, making people feel heard and ultimately building bridges with people most people would run away from.

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2. ‘I don’t believe in that’

People who are essentially blind to nuance often cling to the status quo and misleading stereotypes. They find comfort in generalizations and black-and-white thinking, even though they miss out on knowledge, growth, learning opportunities, and connections.

That’s why it’s easy to spot someone’s attention to detail and appreciation for differences when they’re willing to change their mind. They’re comfortable saying they don't believe in some generally accepted beliefs, and they're even more interested in explaining why and creating space for these sometimes challenging conversations.

3. ‘I’m listening’

Active listeners can’t help but pick up on nuance, whether it’s verbal or in the form of cues like someone’s body language or tone of voice. They can’t miss all the added nuance to conversations, especially with people they understand well.

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They’re not afraid to listen more than they speak, and casually say they are listening to people, even when everyone else is distracted. They lean into these interactions with people who may not always feel heard, because even when they don’t agree, they accept that there’s something to learn in every exchange or encounter.

"Listening attentively may be the best thing you can do to create a more satisfying partnership," writes Dianne Grande, Ph.D.

4. ‘Tell me more’

In a world of superficiality and mindless small talk, it’s people who see through the cloud of comfort that understand nuance. They don’t approach conversations with one-liners ready to go, but put real intention into speaking and listening to their conversational partner.

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Asking someone to tell you more is just one example of how they dig a little bit deeper. They also say how they’re really feeling or break the script, even if everyone else is quick to say “I’m good” or “nothing new.” Understanding nuance isn’t just about seeing different perspectives on an issue, but also uncovering all kinds of new approaches to everyday conversations.

5. ‘It’s more complicated than that’

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Even though they’re likely used to hearing rigid opinions and beliefs about what’s right and wrong, people who see nuanced perspectives bring new insights. They ask the right questions to dig deeper and say things are more complicated than that when someone tries to rely solely on overconfidence as an excuse to shut down collaborative conversations.

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They see the grey in a world of rigidly black-and-white conversations, and they’re better off because they do.

6. ‘Let’s take a step back’

It’s easy to get caught up in a heated conversation with a partner or even to make all kinds of assumptions while solving a problem at work. That’s why people quickly misunderstand each other and feel so confident in the wrong decisions. They forget to take a step back and see the big picture, and all the insights that come from doing so.

The smartest people can’t necessarily predict the future, but their comfort with taking a step back to consider it gives them an edge.

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7. ‘I think we might need…’

In a professional role, the best leaders are usually the most curious. They see the nuances in conversations, including what someone might want to say but lacks the courage to say out loud.

They don’t make assumptions to make conversations easier. They read between the lines to figure out what someone might need, and try to make people feel heard even when they’re not explicitly saying what they need or want. Yes, this is a thin line, but someone who sees the grey in conversations practices it daily.

8. ‘I need some space to think’

When an emotionally intelligent person says something like this, they’re practicing emotional awareness. It’s a type of personal understanding. While most people cling to thoughts as facts, react quickly, and suppress emotions for comfort, these people make space for nuance by creating space.

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Jamie Shapiro, PhD, notes that "when leaders are fully present, act engaged and display curiosity, it allows them to share their energy and for others to feel fully seen, heard and acknowledged. This is incredibly energizing and creates stronger connections."

For some people, that looks like being quiet for a few minutes in a conversation. For others, it might be going home, spending time alone, or asking for grace. Regardless of what they ask for, you can spot someone’s emotional intelligence and appreciate the nuance in how they process their feelings.

9. ‘I’m not sure I understand’

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While it’s often easier to make assumptions about what someone else is thinking or feeling, people with an appreciation for honesty and nuance don’t go full steam ahead when they’re confused. They ask the right questions and say things like “I’m not sure I understand” to get the full picture.

Compared to people who intentionally misunderstand someone or cling to ignorance, they lean into hard conversations to learn and understand.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.