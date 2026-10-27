People Who Are Too Hard On Themselves Accidentally Say 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

We all have a self-critic, but our relationship with it is what affects our quality of life.

If we respond with self-compassion, we have a chance to learn and grow within ourselves. Unfortunately, some let that inner voice speak unchecked, to the point where people who are too hard on themselves let it seep out in these casual, accidental phrases.

Phrases people accidentally say when they're too hard on themselves

1. 'I wouldn't do it either'

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Assuming that someone doesn't care about them or doesn't want to help is natural for a person with little self-esteem. They don't believe they're deserving of someone else's attention or support, so they're not going to expect it.

"I wouldn't do it either" is simply an affirmation. It's the kind of obvious response to someone affirming the negative beliefs they already had about themselves with misbehavior and cruelty.

2. 'You probably hate me'

While it can come across in a joking way, phrases like "you probably hate me" are an insecure person's way of checking where they stand.

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If they have an anxious attachment in a relationship, they probably won't say "I feel like you're distant." They'll instead say "you probably hate me" or "Did I do something wrong?" They're completely insecure, so their own self-doubt and fears manifest in relationships and with other people.

3. 'I mess everything up'

Negative self-talk harms self-esteem and sabotages people's ability to believe in themselves. But phrases like this in conversations can also hurt everyone else's perception of these insecure people. It convinces them of the negative traits they strongly believe they already have.

Because negativity can be so contagious in social settings, most people aren't interested in being around someone who's always speaking so poorly about themselves. Not only does it create an emotional burden where people feel responsible for fixing these statements, but it makes them feel worse about themselves.

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4. 'Don't listen to me'

We all have an innate human desire to be seen and heard, but insecure people tend to sabotage that basic need with phrases like this. "Don't listen to me" harms their well-being and social connections, convincing others to avoid them.

They overstep their own presence and convince people to treat them poorly. It's all they know how to deal with because of their own inner negative talk.

5. 'You wouldn't be the first'

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In situations where they feel like they're being overlooked, phrases like "you wouldn't be the first" come naturally for someone with low self-esteem. They expect that their own inner fears and insecurities will play out in how others treat them, and they will find a way to reaffirm themselves.

It's ironic, considering they're yearning for security and love, but can't help themselves from anticipating rejection.

6. 'It won't work'

Many of the most insecure people also struggle with emotional regulation skills. They have so much going on inside and have such a strong inner critic that sitting with complicated emotions without shutting down completely feels impossible.

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They become emotionally dysregulated in casual situations, so much so that even minor inconveniences prompt phrases like this that feel equally negative and helpless.

7. 'I'm probably reading into it too much'

Insecure people gaslight themselves in a way, creating self-doubt from the inside out. They lower other people's trust in them by speaking negatively about their own opinions and emotions, just by using phrases like this.

Rather than leading with self-compassion that influences their resilience, they speak down on themselves in ways that make it harder to deal with life's curveballs.

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8. 'I need to be hard on myself'

So many insecure people find any excuse to be hard on themselves. They'll use their ambition or their goals as a justification for unsustainable expectations or harsh criticism. They try to convince themselves and others that their inner critic has a space in their life.

Not only does this kind of insecurity linger for life, making it harder for them to feel good and achieve what they actually want, but it negatively influences how other people perceive and trust them.

9. 'I'm a failure'

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Most people with secure self-worth take their mistakes and learn from them. But insecure people let their self-critic take over, transforming minor errors into evidence that they're a complete and total failure.

Even when it's used as a weird kind of self-deprecating humor, these kinds of misguided jokes contribute to lower mental health and self-esteem. They might feel like a defense against the kind of judgment they're afraid of, but in reality it spirals into something much more destructive.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.