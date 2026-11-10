People With Zero Capacity For Awkward Silence Usually Say 7 Phrases When Things Get Quiet

Some people just can't sit in silence and have to fill the quiet by talking.

To them, it feels weird to not say anything at all. But for these people, who have no capacity for awkward silence, they don't hesitate to ask questions and drive conversations. Because it's better than the alternative.

7 phrases people say when they can't handle any awkward silence in conversations:

1. 'How's life been?'

RDNE Stock project | Pexels

Advertisement

This phrase is something a person will say when they're talking to an acquaintance or have met them before. Obviously, the default answer is "good, what about you?" But once you get past that, you can get into the good stuff.

Sometimes, people want to rant but only if they feel comfortable enough. When these folks who can't be silent ask someone how they are, it makes a difference and can even lead to long-lasting friendships.

2. 'Crazy weather we're having'

The one thing we all have in common is talking about the weather. It's small talk, yes, but for people who avoid awkward silences, it's a phrase they turn to when they need someone to speak to.

Advertisement

Learning how to fill awkward silence is a skill they practice. It's hard for people with social anxiety, who would rather just go back home, but not everyone feels that way. Some people are actually interested in talking about the weather if it leads to something deeper.

3. 'I'm so tired'

We live in a society where everybody works and is busy. And while you won't always find common ground with someone, we can all relate to feeling tired.

If they're stuck in silence and don't know what to say, some people say "I'm tired," hoping it will start a conversation. And usually it does, with the other person saying "me too."

Advertisement

4. 'What was the highlight of your week?'

Friends catching up often ask each other about the roses and thorns they've experienced. They have conversations about the best and worst parts of their week or month.

It sounds silly, but it does genuinely get conversations going. It's especially useful when you're with a person or group of people that you don't know too well. So, by asking "What was the highlight of your week?" it's meant to get everyone talking.

5. 'Can you tell me more about that?'

Norwin Sanjana | Pexels

Advertisement

Awkward silence often happens when people can't think of follow-up questions fast enough. But for those who refuse to sit in silence, they ask other people questions, like "Can you tell me more about that?"

It might be about their job or relationship or anything in between. Not only does it make them more likable, but being genuinely interested in what somebody has to say can help them feel seen.

6. 'Have you seen any good movies recently?'

Everybody loves to talk about the latest show or movie they've seen so they can talk about it for hours on end. When someone who hates awkward silences asks this question, they're trying to talk about culturally relevant things.

Advertisement

It's a great way to fill an awkward silence because it leads to very interesting conversations. Maybe those people have interesting theories about the latest documentary or quote lines from a funny episode of television.

It gets the conversation flowing, but is also a great way to share and receive recommendations. You never know, you might find a show or movie you really enjoy.

7. 'How is ___ doing?'

Sometimes, when the conversation starts to run dry, someone might think of people in their lives they haven't kept in touch with. When they end up in a conversation with a mutual acquaintance or friend, they'll ask this question to start a conversation.

Doing this not only fills the silence, but helps build a genuine connection. Because it's nice to know that people are actually listening to you and remembering things you said.

Advertisement

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.