People Trying To Convince Themselves They're Happy When They're Not Usually Say 9 Phrases In Most Conversations

Ironically, we make ourselves more miserable when trying desperately to chase happiness.

Some people believe happiness comes from a comfortable life or never feeling sad, but truly happy folks find joy in small moments. They don't completely overlook hardship or negative emotions. You can spot someone trying to convince themselves they're happy when they're not by the phrases they say casually.

Phrases people say when they're trying to convince themselves they're happy when they're not

1. 'Why wouldn't I be happy?'

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People trying to convince themselves that they're happy and everything is good may be aware of what's going right. They can acknowledge that they have a great job or a healthy relationship, but they can't help but cling to the feeling of being behind or unfulfilled.

They can't escape it, no matter what they achieve, because true happiness doesn't always stem from material items or achievements. It comes from finding internal stability, which is something a person using a question like this likely lacks.

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2. 'I mean, it's not like my...'

"It's not like my apartment" or "it's not like my job" are common signs of the inherent social comparison unhappy people are always using. They're trying to reassure themselves that they have it made, or that they have more than other people who are already happy.

It's a tug-of-war in their own minds, trying to paint a picture of success that's not actually making them feel good or fulfilled. They need others to reassure them that they're doing the right thing or achieving the right kind of success, but these kinds of phrases only isolate them even further.

3. 'I'm not upset'

Hiding from negative emotions doesn't make them go away, but that doesn't stop someone from trying to convince themselves that they're happy by doing so.

This emotional suppression might work in certain situations, making it easier for them to fake a smile or pretend to be happy. But in the long run, they only become more emotionally unstable and reactive, putting every aspect of their health at risk.

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4. 'I just need to do it like them'

The most unhappy people don't live for themselves and create their own definitions of happiness. They define their fulfillment and happiness by what everyone else is doing, always living by someone else's expectations.

Not only does negative social comparison create more anxiety and depression, but it puts people in an impossible spot to feel truly fulfilled. Sometimes, people living by another person's ideas of success get lucky and have some overlap, but usually, we waste our energy trying to seek validation from people that don't share our interests.

5. 'No, I'm fine'

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Unhappy people trying to seem happy often default to "I'm fine" in every situation. They avoid introspection because feeling the emotions that are actually lingering inside feels like a personal threat to the happy narrative they're investing so much energy in maintaining.

They force themselves to smile and put on a happy face, while simultaneously demonizing any emotions that don't align with that strict perception of what happiness is.

That doesn't mean they don't feel sad or angry. They just waste so much energy and time trying to manually change those feelings, and even more trying to hoard happiness, as if it's a limited resource.

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6. 'Do I not look like I'm having a good time?'

Trying to suppress and avoid emotions they define as inherently bad can be taxing, making it harder to actually enjoy positive experiences that would otherwise boost their happiness and mood. That's why so many people seem disconnected from their friends and positive experiences.

They use phrases like "Do I not look like I'm having a good time?" to defend themselves. They try to put on a happy face, spending more energy on faking their happiness than actually feeding into it by being present.

7. 'I just need alone time'

Many people trying to seem happier than they really are will immediately remove themselves from social situations or withdraw from their friend groups when they're experiencing negative emotions. They're trying to convince themselves they're happy, but they're also trying to convince everyone else.

When their suppressed emotions inevitably bubble up, and they're facing sadness or embarrassment without more energy for avoidance, they'll almost always use a phrase like this to escape being perceived.

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8. 'I don't need to talk about it'

Avoiding hard conversations and conflict in their relationships is part of how unhappy people convince themselves that everything is okay. They sweep issues under the rug and avoid the emotions tearing at them inside. To them, it's so much easier to wear a smile when they're not addressing uncomfortable or triggering struggles.

In the moment, avoidance can bring a sense of relief. But over time, avoidance as a coping mechanism only creates a risk for more stress and depressive symptoms.

9. 'I'm just so busy right now'

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Many people with avoidant coping mechanisms also rely on distractions to feel safe. They fill their social calendars and create any excuse to be busy all the time, because it makes it a lot harder for them to actually sit down with their emotions.

They also have to post on social media and convince people they're happy. If they're always traveling and spending time with friends that make their lives more fulfilling, that's great. But if they're only using these as a distraction or an opportunity to Instagram it all for external validation, it's destructive.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.