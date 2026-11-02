People Who Think Their Time Is More Important Than Anyone Else's Say 6 Alienating Phrases Way Too Often

We all have the same 24 hours in a day, but some people think their time is more important than anyone else's.

They often use entitled phrases that end up alienating them from social situations. Unfortunately, they don't realize that their superiority isn't doing them any favors.

People who think their time is more important than others' say phrases that alienate them

1. 'I don't have all day'

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Nobody has all day, but shouting this phrase at a customer service worker doesn't make a line move any faster. People who think their time is more important than everyone else's are notorious for this kind of attitude. Their entitlement and sense of over-importance is evident when they say rude things like this.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Aimee Daramus revealed that people show signs when they have a superiority complex. One of them is "overreacting to situations that trigger deep insecurities." So, when people feel entitled in this way, it points to how they actually feel about themselves deep down.

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2. 'I'm not going to apologize'

People who say "I'm not going to apologize" may be hostile towards others. They have an over-inflated sense of self and don't believe they've done anything wrong at all.

Due to their fear of failure, they won't acknowledge their mistakes. Because if they do, it means they've made a mistake, and that mistake, to them, is proof that they're worthless.

Licensed psychologist Guy Winch said, "Admissions of wrongdoing are incredibly threatening... because they have trouble separating their actions from their character. If they did something bad, they must be bad people; if they were neglectful, they must be fundamentally selfish and uncaring... apologies represent a major threat to their basic sense of identity and self-esteem."

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3. 'I could do your job faster than you'

In a public setting or when dealing with service workers, belittling them about their job is extremely rude. Just because someone is working a minimum wage job, it doesn't mean they're unskilled. Because all jobs require some kind of invisible skills.

When people think their time is more important, they might be overconfident about their own abilities. It shows that they have a superiority complex and a bad attitude, and it instantly alienates anyone around them.

4. 'I'm much more successful and competent than you are'

A job title doesn't make someone more competent than anyone else. But rude, entitled people believe that they're more successful than everyone because they think very highly of themselves.

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They judge someone's character by their job title or how much money they make, thinking they're better than them because of what they have. These people constantly compare themselves, and use their own level of success as a marker of how well someone else is doing.

5. 'I should be able to go first'

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Entitled people believe their time is more important than everyone they come across, thinking they deserve to be first in line and in life. In their mind, nobody else matters.

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Because of their overinflated sense of worth, they think they should be catered to just for being who they are. They believe they're above public decency and respect, and treat the people around them like they're inferior.

6. 'It's fine, I'll skip the line anyway'

When people are waiting in line, even though it's annoying and frustrating, they wait. But for a person who values their own time over everyone else's, they're not afraid to throw a tantrum if they don't get their way.

They say things like "I'll skip the line" or "I'm going to cut in front, I don't care," insisting they have somewhere to be and that they deserve to get ahead. But it alienates them because nobody wants to see a grown adult have a public outburst.

People also perceive a behavior like this as arrogant, as they try to downplay their failure and exaggerate their self-worth.

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Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.