People Who Seem Fine But Feel Lonely Inside Usually Show 7 Quiet Signs

There are many different ways to interpret loneliness. It could mean someone has a hard time making friends or they feel like they cannot fully connect with other people. But it doesn’t always look like sadness or isolation. Someone who is lonely and trying to hide it may tell you they are doing fine or be the friend who always offers you the best advice.

7 quiet signs someone who seems fine actually feels lonely inside

1. Always saying they're fine

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If you are talking to someone who may be lonely on the inside, you might hear them saying they're fine. It could be true that they're really just fine and nothing more is happening in their life. However, they might not express their loneliness to prevent you from seeing them in a negative light.

Loneliness has a stigma to it. People don’t want to admit it to others because it may make them seem like they’re lacking in some way. They may be seen as if something is wrong with them or pitied because of it, so it’s much easier to just say they are fine and keep it at that.

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2. Keeping interactions surface level

People who are lonely may not want to have deep conversations with other people. Even if they really want to connect with you, they don’t want their loneliness to show.

Because of this, they might keep their responses short and steer the conversation back towards you. It’s a way for them to protect themselves from rejection while still staying close to others.

3. Disappearing from loved ones

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Life can get busy, and it can be hard to stay in contact with people you care about all the time. You might notice someone who feels lonely may barely reach out or leave social gatherings without saying goodbye first.

They may not be doing this on purpose to be mean or rude, but they may feel as if their company is unwanted. They might believe nobody will care or notice them enough to care if they text back or leave a party without telling anyone. It’s a way for them to protect themselves from feeling rejected or as if they are taking up space.

4. Doing everything solo

It's completely fine and normal for people to do things by themselves. Some people may prefer their own company and like to run errands alone. On the other hand, people who are lonely often do everything alone because they don’t want to burden other people.

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They might see themselves as a bother to their friends and family and believe they don’t contribute much to the connection they have with them. It causes them to pull away from their loved ones. They may do activities alone, such as going out to lunch, even if they want to spend time with others.

5. Always being the listener or fixer

Many people have one person they know they can always go to for advice. Whether you need advice about family or work, they will always be willing to help you out and give words of encouragement. Still, the person may have their own struggles they are going through.

When people who are struggling with loneliness are helping other people with their problems, they are trying to give themselves a chance to ignore their own. It’s a welcome distraction that allows them to feel useful.

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6. Unusual sleep patterns

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It’s not uncommon for people to have trouble with their sleep from time to time. However, loneliness can take a heavy toll. Research has found that people who have high scores of loneliness are likely to wake up several times throughout the night.

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Beyond that, they may also feel restless when they are trying to go to sleep and have poor-quality sleep.

7. Excessive attachments to nostalgia

You might notice someone you know rewatch the same shows or dwell on past memories. It’s something many of us do from time to time. But for a person who is lonely, this can become excessive.

By returning to something that is familiar, they could be trying to escape. It’s a way for them to go back to something they found comforting in the past. This way, they are able to forget about their loneliness for that moment and feel connected to something again.

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Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.