People Slowly Losing Their Desire To Try New Things Usually Say 6 Phrases In Casual Conversation

When we do something we've never done before, we become more flexible people.

But for people losing their motivation and desire to try new things, they may suffer from low self-esteem and even mental exhaustion. And it's pretty obvious when they use certain phrases in conversations.

Phrases people say when they're slowly losing their desire to try new things

1. 'I'm too tired to do that'

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When someone loses interest in trying new things, their energy is lower than normal. Any activities that require preparation or stepping out of their comfort zone are met with hesitance.

Even if they have free time to spare or opportunities to do something new and exciting, they only feel overwhelmed. They feel tired, mentally and physically, so much so that even low-effort activities feel draining.

2. 'I don't want to'

Being out of your comfort zone can be an unpleasant experience, but this is especially true for people who don't want to try new things. They might think that exploring new interests isn't necessary because they already have hobbies they enjoy.

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But by staying in their comfort zone, they aren't growing. When people don't leave their comfort zone and stick with something familiar, they aren't learning anything new about themselves and their collective experiences. And they'll often use this phrase to voice their disinterest.

3. 'You should go, but I'll stay'

If someone loses interest in new experiences, they surely won't want to participate in any group activities. Their friends may ask them to tag along, but instead of sharing their enthusiasm, they politely decline.

They say things like "you go, I'll stay," and stand firm in their decision. Their friends might label them a buzzkill, but they could just be socially drained. For many introverts, especially, this feeling is common, even when they're among people they enjoy being around.

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4. 'Nothing sounds good'

For people losing their desire to try new things or experiences, nothing is ever good enough. For example, if they're at a restaurant and have looked over the menu multiple times but nothing jumps out at them, they may say "nothing sounds good."

Even though there are endless options, to them, no meal sounds appealing. Even if they're the type of person who loves sampling different cuisines, they still have their usual preferences. It's not like they're unhappy, they just find it difficult to look forward to new things they've never tried before.

5. 'Maybe later'

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When they're not motivated or driven to do something they've never done before, folks like this say "maybe later" despite having no intention of actually doing it. Perhaps they believe they'll be up for it at a later time, but that time never comes.

Later finally arrives and they remain stuck, unable to engage. They continue to make excuses to people because it feels too hard trying to explain that they don't want to go out or experience anything at all.

Rather than just saying no, they find it hard to decline an invitation altogether. So, they'll put off the inevitable.

6. 'I'm fine with the usual'

When people don't have any interest in being curious and exploring new experiences, they tend to fall into their normal routine and stick to it. They order the same coffee at the cafe instead of a different order and watch reruns of their favorite show instead of the latest release.

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If something or someone disrupts that routine, it stresses them out. Because, according to digital marketing writer Jessica A. Kent, stepping out of their comfort zone will "likely require facing some anxiety, uncertainty, and a little bit of fear. Yet as humans, we’re wired for survival, and naturally shy away from those perceived threats as much as we can."

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.