People With 9 Particularly Low-Vibe Habits Often Push Everyone Away No Matter How Good Looking They Are

Appearance is a powerful thing. Everyone is hardwired to think better of attractive people without even realizing it.

The problem is, even the best-looking people can have really awful habits that make everyone else want to avoid them. These habits make their energy feel low-vibe, so other people don’t want to be anywhere near them.

Low-vibe habits of good-looking people that push others away:

1. They always need validation from other people

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There aren’t many things as off-putting as someone who chases after other people’s approval and does whatever it takes to get compliments.

Being obsessed with external validation is usually a sign that someone has no self-esteem, which is enough to make people question whether they want to be around them. But if they feel like they have to spend all their time building that other person up, too, their relationship will start to feel very one-sided.

Looking good isn’t enough to hide the fact that someone is so needy that it’s not worth hanging out with them.

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2. They turn everything into a competition

One of the worst products of comparison culture is the way some people seem to think they’re competing against pretty much everyone else in every area of their lives. They can’t be happy about another person’s success, or even their own, because they’re too busy keeping score.

There’s nothing wrong with people using competition to motivate themselves. It can easily become unhealthy when they just want to one-up everyone else, though.

It’s exhausting to listen to people constantly compare themselves to others, all while knowing they’re doing the exact same thing with you in their head.

3. They only spread negativity

Even the most upbeat people can’t completely avoid negative energy. But some people seem to have lost the ability to be positive about anything. Between all of their complaining and criticizing, it’s like they have nothing good to say.

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That repels other people really fast. Even if they look great, no one wants to let those negative vibes in so that it affects their own energy.

4. They try too hard to be impressive

Some people are able to look impressive without even trying because that’s just who they are. For others, it’s like wowing people with how incredible they are is their personal mission.

Ironically, anyone who feels like they need to build themselves up way too high is probably dealing with serious insecurities that they’re trying to compensate for. That’s wildly unattractive, even if they look good. No one wants to be around someone who acts that way.

5. They always play the victim

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People who get stuck in a victim mentality think all of the bad things that happen to them are someone else’s fault. They aren’t able to see the consequences of their own actions.

Even if they aren’t blaming you specifically, that’s still not the kind of environment you want to be in. It’s like they’re addicted to negativity while also thinking they can do no wrong.

Everyone has to take some responsibility for their own lives at some point. No amount of physical attractiveness can make up for the immaturity someone displays when they refuse to do that.

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6. They just don’t care about other people

Not caring about others sounds really harsh, but it’s not quite the same thing as just being rude. People can be so self-absorbed that they have no interest left over for anyone else without openly criticizing them.

It’s more like talking about themselves for a solid 10 minutes and then walking away before the other person can get a word in about their own problems. They show a total lack of compassion.

This follows the pattern psychologists are seeing of empathy decreasing and narcissism increasing. You might be able to put up with someone who looks good but has an ugly heart for a little while, but it won’t last long.

7. They act like they’re better than everyone else

An attractive person’s charm will wear off within seconds if they have some kind of superiority complex that makes them treat everyone else with condescension.

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Unfortunately, this is pretty common behavior. Psychologist Aimee Daramus, PsyD, explained that people can try to make themselves look better overall or just focus on one specific area that they want to boost.

Humility is seriously underrated, especially in a world where it’s becoming rarer. People who put themselves on some kind of pedestal are a major turn-off and make others run in the other direction.

8. They only act nice in public

Research has shown that people think about impulsive and controlled behavior very differently. We’re more likely to think impulsive behavior is authentic because there’s no planning behind it.

For people pretending to be nice in public, that makes sense. That kindness is controlled and planned. Then, when they let the mask fall away later, they’re acting without thinking and showing their true colors.

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That’s not the kind of inviting personality that will draw people in. No amount of good looks can make up for the truth.

9. They have unpredictable mood swings

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Everyone has mood swings sometimes, so it’s really one of those things that you have to learn to deal with if you don’t want to completely isolate yourself. But when they get so unpredictable that someone seems emotionally volatile, something’s wrong.

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Some people do this because they love drama, while others crave the attention that comes with it. Either way, it makes them extremely inconsistent, so others feel uncomfortable around them. A pretty face isn’t enough to do damage control.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.