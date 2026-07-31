People With Zero Sense Of Responsibility Usually Say 6 Phrases Almost Daily

Some people don’t want the burden or guilt that comes from needing to get things done every day. They live life only for themselves and don't feel obligation or duty to anyone or anything.

It's not always easy to tell when you've encountered someone with zero sense of responsibility outside their own needs, however. In that case, you need to pay close attention to what they say, because the phrases they use regularly will ultimately reveal their priorities.

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Phrases that give away someone with zero sense of responsibility:

1. 'I’ll do it later'

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People with no sense of responsibility tend to put tasks off, either big or small, and then complain about it when it’s not taken care of. For example, if their partner asks them to do the dishes, they will say they can do it later, and they may actually truly believe it. Then, they’ll do something else in the meantime and forget about the dishes.

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This is why it is important to ask children to do chores. It teaches them independence and self-confidence. It also teaches them how to do something even if they don’t necessarily feel like it. All of these behaviors will eventually stick with them as adults.

2. 'It’s not a big deal'

You can easily spot someone with no sense of obligation if they are trying to make important things seem like not a big deal.

Now, don’t get me wrong, you shouldn’t be living an anxiety-ridden life. However, you should understand that some things have importance. For example, it’s important to work. People with no sense of responsibility will be unemployed and sort of wait for life to happen to them, knowing full well nothing will fall into their lap without effort.

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3. 'It’s not my fault'

A telltale sign of somebody without responsibility is not taking accountability. For example, if they get into an argument with their boss for missing a deadline, instead of apologizing and learning from the mistake, they will make excuses and blame their boss.

This type of behavior can be incredibly damaging in interpersonal relationships. A partner who doesn’t apologize will just lead to many, many arguments and unhealthy communication.

4. 'Don’t be so sensitive'

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Another phrase people who can’t take accountability just love is “don’t be so sensitive.” This is just another way to deflect blame.

When in a relationship, it’s important to feel like you can go to your partner with concerns. A person who deflects the blame and says your emotions are the problem has no interest in carrying the weight of uncomfortable feelings, especially if they have hurt someone close to them.

5. 'Just go with the flow'

Going with the flow isn't necessarily a bad thing. In fact, it can be a healthy coping mechanism for stress and anxiety. Doing it all the time is just avoidance, however.

Psychologist Beverly D. Flaxington explained that people who use “going with the flow” to ignore responsibilities are just making excuses for not doing what they are supposed to. That's passing the buck, not adapting.

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6. 'Everything will work out somehow'

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Positive thinking and optimism are a key part of life. No one wants to be around a Debbie Downer all the time. Plus, having a positive outlook can improve your mood.

Believing that everything will work out is an important skill to have. However, it shouldn’t be used as an excuse. For example, I know people who refuse to apply to jobs. That will not land them a job, no matter how positively they look at the situation. The same can be said for relationship troubles. Ignoring problems and hoping they just turn out fine in the end is just begging for a breakup.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.