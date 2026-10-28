People Who Keep The Peace & Explode Later Usually Say 7 Phrases When They're Annoyed

While some prefer to speak their minds, others like to bottle it up to keep the peace.

Despite this tendency creates more arguments and tension, when people are annoyed but want things to stay calm, they'll use phrases that subtly reveal how annoyed they are.

Phrases people say to keep the peace when they're annoyed

1. 'I'm just tired'

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This is a phrase that people think is soothing tensions, but it's really not. There have been countless studies on the importance of communication in relationships and how it affects our well-being.

Bad communication creates resentment over time and increased relationship anxiety. It can also make people focus on the negative aspects of life, leading to distance in their connections.

2. 'I'm fine'

According to psychologist James J. Gross in a 2002 study, there are two common ways to deal with emotions: reappraisal and suppression. Reappraisal is changing how you look at a situation so it doesn't affect you emotionally, while suppression is hiding how you feel.

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But Gross found that hiding your feelings doesn't make them go away. So, when someone says "I'm fine" to hide their annoyance, they're just coming off as passive-aggressive. The other person knows they're upset and has no way of fixing it.

3. 'Let's just talk about it another time'

Avoiding communication is never a good way to approach a situation, as it only leads to confusion and distrust. As Gross determined, reappraisal is a much more effective way of dealing with emotions.

But sometimes, people need to reframe a situation. When they're annoyed and are talking to another person, they may say "let's just talk about it another time" because they can't get their emotions under control.

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4. 'Don't worry about it'

There's nothing more annoying than when you ask somebody a question and they say "don't worry about it." It makes it seem like something is wrong, because it usually is.

When you have a close relationship with someone, whether it's a romantic partnership or a friendship, trust is essential. Trying to hide how you feel shows a lack of communication and can easily lead to a loss of that trust.

5. 'Do what you want, I don't care'

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In order to keep the peace, people who are annoyed may use a phrase like this. Unfortunately, it doesn't come off so subtle. Instead, it makes people wonder what's wrong and why there's a sudden change in attitude.

Often used in situations where someone doesn't take their advice seriously, irritated people may lose their patience. But if they're mad or upset, they should just explain how they feel.

6. 'Whatever'

When someone says "whatever" as a way to keep the peace, they're letting their annoyance slip through the cracks. It makes others feel invalidated and can create unhealthy resentment in any relationship.

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People who hold onto resentment put themselves at risk for chronic stress and even serious diseases. So, for annoyed folks, the trick is for them to become aware of their emotions and then let it go.

It means being open and honest. Because sometimes, keeping the peace just isn't worth losing a connection over.

7. 'It is what it is'

Yes, we should accept our reality, but we should also push for a better one. A lot of times, people who don't speak their mind to keep everything calm will say "it is what it is" to create a false sense of peace.

But that won't do any good. It makes it seem like they're okay with the outcome, but really, it's obvious they're irritated. And then, often without warning, they'll go home and unravel completely.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.