People Slowly Losing Their Ability To Deal With People Who Refuse To Help Themselves Usually Say 6 Phrases In Casual Conversation

There are people who love helping others because they genuinely care about being there when someone is struggling.

But if that person refuses to help themselves, it becomes complicated. When people are losing the ability to put up with indifferent, apathetic folks, they'll use phrases to subtly voice their frustration. Because at some point, they need to let go.

Phrases people say when they're unwilling to deal with someone who won't help themselves

1. 'I don't know what to do for you anymore'

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Compassionate people try and try to help someone, doing everything they can. Maybe that person is struggling with personal issues or problems at work, but there's no change because they stubbornly cling to their destructive habits.

Folks may still care about them, but there comes a point where those efforts are in vain. They feel helpless and emotionally exhausted, so they'll admit it by saying "I don't know what to do for you anymore."

When someone has nothing left to give, it takes a heavy toll. They may feel like things are out of control or that they have no power to truly make a positive change.

Advertisement

2. 'There's nothing left to do'

Eventually, when dealing with someone who refuses to help themselves, people reach their limits. They'll say "there's nothing left to do" when they've reached the end of their rope. They don't want to put up with people who won't do the work to better themselves.

By admitting this, they're realizing that they can't fix everything about a person or guide them on the right path. If they can't help themselves, there's really nothing more to be done.

3. 'I want to help, but it's pointless'

When someone is unwilling to help themselves despite having support, it turns into a total lack of motivation on both ends. When nothing makes a difference, a compassionate person's own willingness to help can turn into resentment.

Advertisement

Sure, they might still deeply care about that person, but they've become so frustrated that they start to accept they can't magically improve anyone's lives. To them, it's pointless to keep trying and wasting their energy.

4. 'Nothing is working'

When someone says "nothing is helping," it's because they've tried so many different ways to help someone. They've rearranged their schedule and encouraged positive activities. They've spent countless hours and energy trying to make a difference.

But in the end, when there's no clear improvement and those helpless circumstances remain, empathetic people feel discouraged and may even experience mental or physical symptoms. With high effort put in but little progress, it starts to feel like helping wasn't worth it at all to begin with.

Advertisement

5. 'Whatever you need, you're not getting it from me'

Motortion Films | Shutterstock

If a person keeps coming to someone for their support, but nothing they do is good enough, that person will pull away and stop helping. They've realized it's better to distance themselves because it's taking a toll.

Their stress becomes contagious and their problems are too overwhelming to handle. Rather than continue to deal with it, they say a phrase like this to remove themselves from the situation. Eventually, they likely even cut them off for good.

Advertisement

6. 'Nothing's changing'

It's incredibly frustrating when someone puts all their time and energy into helping a person who won't help themselves. After some time and no change, it's normal to want to give up.

Compassionate people like this may start to question if it's worth continuing to try to help them. But if their problems continue and keep repeating, it's finally time to admit that there's nothing anyone else can do.

They want things to get better, but if it's at the cost of their mental health, is it even worth it?

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.