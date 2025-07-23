4 Powerful Phrases That Help You Set Boundaries With People In Seconds, According To Psychology

Healthy relationship boundaries are important to keeping every relationship alive and full of spark but they are something that are not often part of relationship building.

Powerful boundaries come in many shapes and sizes, depending on the couple, but there are four basic boundaries that should exist in every relationship, platonic or romantic, and these phrases can help you make them.

Here are four powerful phrases that help you set boundaries with people in seconds, according to psychology:

1. 'I value our relationship, but I also need space to do my own thing'

When they fall in love, couples want to spend every available minute together. The feelings that accompany falling in love are addictive and hard to walk away from, even for a short while.

It is important, however, that you spend time apart from the one you love. You know the old saying, "Absence makes the heart grow fonder." It’s true.

Think about how you feel when you go on a diet. When you can’t eat ice cream for a month while you lose those 5 pounds, do you miss your ice cream? It’s the same thing in a relationship. Stepping away from your partner, even for a bit, makes you both notice the void that is created in his or her absence.

And then the heart grows fonder. So, spend some time apart. Miss each other. Value each other. Keep that spark alive.

2. 'I want us to make decisions as equals'

In many relationships, it happens that, at some point, one person becomes the one calling the shots. And while this seems to work on one level, ultimately, the relationship will become uneven. And when things are uneven, a relationship changes.

So make an effort to keep the decision-making even in the relationship. If you are good at organizing your social life then do that but give him the opportunity to choose events. If he is good at managing the finances let him do that but continue to have input into where the money goes and why.

Research indicates that the feeling of personal power within a relationship, rather than an objective balance, is crucial for satisfaction. When both partners feel empowered and capable of asserting their preferences in matters important to them, it contributes significantly to a happy and fulfilling relationship. This doesn't necessarily mean a strict split in all areas, but rather a dynamic where both individuals feel they have agency and influence in the aspects of the relationship that matter most to them.

Not letting either one of you be in charge is important. And it leads to number 3.

3. 'I expect to be treated with respect, even when we disagree'

One of the biggest romance killers in a relationship is a lack of respect and contempt. The saying "familiarity breeds contempt" is an accurate one and something that happens in many committed relationships.

It is important in every relationship that you respect each other. Respect each other within the confines of your relationship by speaking to each other honestly, sharing your feelings and needs in an open way. By not attacking each other personally and criticizing each other’s behaviors and actions.

Furthermore, it’s important not to criticize your partner in public. The general rule of thumb is that you should not tell something about your partner to anyone that you haven’t already shared with your partner.

When I was married, I talked to my friends way more about the problems in my marriage than I did to my husband. This didn’t do our relationship any good because we weren't communicating and giving our relationship a chance to improve. And when we were together, I treated my husband with contempt because I no longer respected him.

I am no longer married. So make sure you treat each other with respect, both inside and outside the relationship. While research doesn't try to refute that disagreements are a natural (and sometimes, necessary) part of a healthy relationship dynamic, a respectful approach is vital to a relationship's longevity.

4. 'I won't sacrifice who I am for anyone else'

So many women, when they are in a relationship, become less of themselves. Many women take on their partner’s friendships, their hobbies, and their ways of doing things. All women must stay themselves when in a relationship.

Why? Because every healthy relationship is based on truth, and if you are anything other than your true self, your relationship will never be healthy.

It is also important that you continue to respect yourself, and you will respect yourself by being yourself. By continuing to have your friends, to do your own hobbies, to have a career that you love, and a healthy lifestyle that serves you, you will wake up every day feeling good about yourself.

And when you feel good about yourself, your partner will love you even more because he knows you are being your true self, someone who is ambitious and smart and willing to take risks to get what she wants.

So be yourself in your relationship. A healthy relationship requires it. Every relationship needs healthy relationship boundaries to keep the romance going.

Most couples don’t put thought into boundaries until things start to go wrong. Don’t be that couple. Set boundaries ahead of time so that you can stay on a positive track as you move forward together.

So spend time apart, share the power, treat each other with respect, keep personal hygiene personal, and stay yourself. All of those things will lead to the healthy romantic relationship you have always longed for.

Mitzi Bockmann is a NYC-based Certified Life Coach who works with individuals who strive to heal their toxic relationships so they can have their happily ever after. Mitzi's bylines have appeared in The Good Men Project, MSN, PopSugar, Prevention, Huffington Post, Psych Central, among many others.

