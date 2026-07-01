People Who Are Insecure About Their Own Intelligence Say 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Have you ever noticed how some people try to downplay their own ideas or apologize for their opinions before they've even finished talking? These may seem like harmless verbal habits, but they're actually a deeper sign of insecurity.

Even though we all have insecurities, people still try to protect themselves from being judged. This is especially evident when it comes to intelligence. When someone says certain phrases again and again, it can hint at an underlying fear of not being smart enough.

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Insecure people who doubt their own intelligence often use these specific phrases in casual conversation:

1. 'I'm probably wrong'

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At first glance, this can come off as humility (and sometimes, it really is). But when someone seems to start every sentence with the claim that they're "probably wrong," they likely fear being perceived as unintelligent.

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They lower expectations before they even fully get their thoughts out because they're trying to soften the blow if others disagree. Discrediting themselves before anyone else can do it feels like reducing the social risk of sharing their opinions.

2. 'I'm terrible at explaining things'

Struggling to put your thoughts into words isn't unusual. It's something that happens to most people from time to time. But people who lack confidence in their cognitive abilities are constantly worried about coming across as confusing or uninformed, no matter the subject.

They don't trust themselves enough to come across clearly, so they don't even get a chance to try to communicate their point. They see explaining an idea well as a measure of intelligence, not a skill.

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3. 'I'm not smart enough to understand this'

People who doubt their own intelligence assume that they're the problem right off the bat. It's not that a topic is complex or requires a learning curve. They believe they don't have the brain power to do it at all.

Rather than thinking "I just haven't learned this yet," they jump right to thinking they're not capable of doing it. They see intelligence as fixed, and that they're just missing whatever everyone else has.

4. 'I knew that'

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It sounds like confidence, but in reality, saying "I knew that" often signals that someone was corrected or learned something they actually didn't know a moment earlier.

This is a quick recovery move for people with low intellectual self-esteem. They want to present themselves as being "in the know" at all times, even if they were caught off guard.

5. 'I'm just overthinking it'

This self-awareness tends to happen right when someone who second-guesses their intelligence is starting to take themselves seriously. Just when they start to dig a little deeper, they back away and dismiss it.

The implication is that, if something feels complicated, it must mean they're doing it wrong. This actually discourages deeper engagement over time with ideas that simply need a bit of patience and attention.

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6. 'Does that make any sense?'

Usually, this is a phrase that follows the end of a thought as a quick check-in. People who are overly critical of their own thinking say this because they need reassurance from their listeners. It's an opportunity to question their own clarity before someone else gets the chance to.

Instead of believing they communicated reasonably well, they assume confusion is more likely and immediately put themselves in a defensive position. This reinforces the idea that their thoughts are always hard to follow and not aligned with the norm.

7. 'You're way smarter than me'

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Even though this sounds like a compliment, people tend to use it as a default response when they truly don't think they're very smart themselves. After a while, it starts to say more about the speaker than the person they're addressing.

It can function as a kind of shortcut in social situations where they feel intellectually outmatched. Rather than trying to engage with what's being discussed, they take themselves out of comparison by placing the other person far above them. It relieves pressure and makes them feel less expected to contribute meaningfully.

8. 'You lost me'

For people who constantly worry about sounding dumb, saying this phrase carries a bit more weight than saying that a conversation has become a bit too complex or fast. It's a simple way to say that they feel like they can't keep up.

It's an early admission to being left behind. They don't want to stay engaged and put in the mental effort to work through the confusion when they can just take an easy exit.

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9. 'Maybe I'm missing something'

People who rarely give themselves enough credit shrink their own perspectives before they're even tested. Instead of saying exactly what they see and think, they assume the flaws are theirs and could never be the fault of the person they're talking to.

This habit changes the way that people participate in discussions. They weaken their own stance preemptively rather than laying out their reasoning and adjusting as needed. They frame their thoughts as potentially incomplete, even when they're actually valid.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.