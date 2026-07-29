People Born After The Year 2000 Often Say 7 Phrases That Make Zero Sense To Older Generations

Every generation has their own slang terms, but for people born after the year 2000s, their vocab has worked its way from online into everyday conversations.

Older generations aren't always sure what it is they're saying. And since many older people aren't as chronically online as younger people, they don't always realize that the language they use is incredibly popular.

People born after the year 2000 use these phrases that no sense to older generations

1. 'It's giving'

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Whenever a younger person starts their sentence with "it's giving," older people aren't usually clued into its actual meaning. They may think it's an incomplete sentence, when it's actually meant to describe a vibe.

Anyone born after the year 2000 likely uses this when they're either complimenting something or someone, or are completely turned off by it. When they give an opinion, it's meant to be harsh or extremely flattering. Someone might say, "Your hair looks cute. It's giving red carpet."

2. 'Low key' and 'high key'

Without any context, these phrases don't make any sense. But saying "low key" or "high key" are just simple ways to express how someone is feeling.

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"Low key" generally means that a person is feeling so-so about a situation or they're not invested in any particular outcome. It can also mean slightly or kind of, depending on the context. For example, "I'm low key stressed" or "that was low key really hard to do."

On the other hand, "high key" indicates that a person is absolutely certain of whatever it is they're feeling and there's more at stake emotionally. It may also refer to something intense or "very."

3. 'That's mid'

Some people might think that "mid" is somewhere between "low key" and "high key," but that's not really the case. Saying "that's mid" means someone is generally displeased with whatever is being talked about. At its worst, it can mean someone who's attempting to diminish the value of something.

Whether it's trying a new restaurant in town whose food isn't really hitting the spot or someone who's unimpressed by an outfit, this phrase depends on the situation. Older generations may have no clue what young people are saying, but those born after 2000 likely only use it when they want to be honest about something without sounding too insensitive.

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4. 'You ate with that'

"You ate with that" has become extremely popular in recent years. It's a phrase commonly used to describe someone who did an amazing job, or that what they did was admirable and worthy of praise.

The phrase originated in the Black and Latino LGBTQ+ subculture of the New York City's Ballroom scene. What began with "ate and left no crumbs" in regards to a runway walk or dance turned into "you ate" as a high compliment, and became popular in the mid-2010s.

5. 'I'm in my [blank] era'

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Cambridge dictionary might define the word "era" as "a period of time known for particular events or developments," but people born after the year 2000 stretch this definition. It's a way for people to express where they are in life at the moment or what hobbies and interests they have.

For example, they may say, "I'm in my boss era" when they're getting promoted at work or "I'm in my healing era" if they're regularly going to therapy.

The phrase became highly popularized by Taylor Swift, whose 2023 Eras Tour was unprecedented. But each of Swift's albums have signified a different era of her art.

For everyday people, it's a phrase that can be used to define any aspect of their lives. Whether it's suddenly drinking matcha every day or adopting a new spiritual practice, "I'm in my [blank] era" is a phrase worth listening to.

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6. 'We're in a situationship'

Older generations have heard of a relationship, but a "situationship" makes no sense to them. Like its name hints at, it's complicated. It's essentially a mash-up of the words "situation" and "relationship," and refers to being in the process of figuring out how to define a connection with another person. It's not casual but it's not serious. It's somewhere in between.

Younger people are finding it hard to date more than ever. As everyone is struggling financially and the world is becoming more turbulent, Gen Z is more focused on themselves than they are committing to a relationship.

But because we're human, we naturally seek out connection. It's extremely common for young people to want to take it situation by situation. So, when anyone born after 2000 says "we're in a situationship," it's a straightforward way for them to sum up how complicated things are with their potential partner.

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7. 'Spill the tea'

This phrase was actually first "spill the T," as T stood for truth, and was coined by Black and Latino drag culture, popularized by "RuPaul's Drag Race." It has since been transformed into "spill the tea," with tea meaning gossip. It's like when older generations said "spill the beans" when they wanted information.

The best way for older individuals to remember the true definition of this phrase is to picture two people getting together for afternoon tea, gossiping about the latest rumors while holding a cup.

Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, human-interest topics, astrology, and manifestation.