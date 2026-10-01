People Who Are Artificial Empaths Usually Say 9 Phrases In Everyday Conversation

The most insidious part about narcissists is that they're strategic about leveraging their understanding of other people's emotions.

They manipulate and misuse their cognitive empathy to get what they want. And for people who are artificial empaths, they often use phrases that give them away, whether it's reading the energy of a room to seek attention or noticing someone's blind spots to take advantage of them.

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Phrases artificial empaths often say in casual conversation

1. 'You can trust me'

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To get someone to tell their secrets or to admit something they'll use against them, artificial empaths tend to use misleading phrases like "you can trust me" to prompt vulnerability in others. Even if the support they seem to offer in return seems genuine, it's usually a front to make people feel comfortable enough to let down their guard.

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Not every person who lacks empathy or is performative with it is inherently a narcissist, but they probably have similarly manipulative tactics.

2. 'I can tell something is wrong'

Even if they're going to use your bad mood or personal struggles for their own gain, someone with artificial empathy still notices when something is wrong. They can sense the energy of a room and have the social awareness to pick up on things others might miss.

But they don't always have the best intentions when it comes to helping or truly empathizing emotionally. "I can tell something is wrong" seems great and for many it's harmless, but in the hands of someone using that awareness strategically, it's a warning sign they're trying to get you to be vulnerable for their own gain.

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3. 'Why would I ever do that?'

Empathetic people understand how their actions harm others. They take accountability and often support the people they've hurt. But someone with artificial empathy knows how their actions affect people and can sense that hurt, but they cover their tracks with questions like this one.

They're deceitful because they know how to dance around someone's feelings and create doubt, especially if they've already noticed someone's vulnerability.

4. 'I know you care'

When it makes it easier for them to convince someone to do whatever they want, they use a phrase like this to manipulate. "I know you care" isn't them trying to support someone. It's basically "I know you care enough that I can overstep your boundaries without consequence."

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They know people's weak spots, and they know how to take advantage. It's not a lack of empathy, but a fake kind of support.

5. 'You're too emotional for this'

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Gaslighting is common for narcissistic people because they're aware of other people's feelings and can understand why someone might feel the way they do. Their words are often convincing, much like their charisma is intoxicating, and their defensiveness feels real.

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They know how to leverage their words because they know exactly what will convince a certain person to do what they want. They can read people well, so it's unfortunate that their artificial empathy undermines the potential for them to be understanding and thoughtful.

6. 'I would never take advantage'

Many narcissistic people are inherently exploitative, so they're willing to do whatever it takes to further their own motives and protect their fragile ego. Because they also have a strange perception of the truth, they can lie without taking on all the additional, draining burdens that a true empath would face.

They can say "I would never judge you" or "I would never take advantage" with a straight face, and be relatively convincing. But in reality, they're weaponizing their own cognitive empathy to do exactly that.

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7. 'I was just trying to protect your feelings'

When they withhold information or gaslight someone, a narcissistic person with a fake kind of empathy will often play the victim or savior card to avoid taking responsibility. Protecting their own social image and fragile ego means everything, even if they're actively deceiving someone with a phrase like this.

They can easily imagine what someone else is thinking and going through in real time, but that doesn't mean they always have the best intentions.

8. 'I'm sorry that you feel that way'

Even if it seems harmless, someone with artificial empathy often uses a phrase like this to dodge accountability. They're not going to simply apologize or say "I'm sorry, I was wrong," but they will notice someone else's emotions.

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They're not unable to notice someone's feelings and the impact of their own actions, but their deep-rooted insecurity only allows them to play the victim and disconnect themselves from the healing that true accountability would create.

9. 'I can read you'

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Fake empathy doesn't mean someone can't pick up on shifts in other people or emotions lingering underneath the surface. It just means they're not truly empathizing with them or making the effort to be supportive.

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They can put themselves in another person's shoes to understand, but that doesn't mean they're going to resonate or change their response.

If they're a narcissist, their main motive is their own well-being and comfort. So, "I can read you" is just another way to manipulate someone into expressing their vulnerabilities.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.