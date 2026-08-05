People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Toxic Usually Say 9 Phrases That Seem Harmless At First

Manipulative people are mentally and emotionally toxic. They use their words to control you, but they'll do it with a smile, and unless you learn to recognize the signs, you might not realize it.

Their motives are cruel, but the way they phrase things makes them seem harmless, and that's where their power lies. They’re trying to make themselves feel better, even if only for a few moments, but in the end, their behavior can be completely destructive.

Advertisement

Seemingly harmless phrases mentally and emotionally toxic people use to get what they want:

1. ‘I’m just looking out for you’

Branislav Nenin | Shutterstock.com

Isolating people from their support networks and gaslighting them into a false sense of trust is how toxic people take control. Once they know someone’s vulnerabilities and show up as the person they’re looking for, they can misbehave all they want without consequence.

Advertisement

They’re trying to control everyone else to make themselves feel better. They're not looking out for you. They're looking out for themselves.

2. ‘It’s just a joke’

Invalidating someone’s pain and hurt doesn’t make it go away. That’s why the best partners and the most supportive friends always recognize if they've hurt someone, even if it was entirely unintentional. They acknowledge that their actions and behaviors affect other people, even when they weren’t meant to.

However, shaming someone or hurting them intentionally and masking it with humor is how a toxic person does the opposite of that. They justify their bad behavior and shift blame onto someone else for being hurt. Their goal is to get someone to tolerate their bad behavior, so they can continue doing it freely.

Advertisement

3. ‘You’re overthinking it’

Gaslighting is intended to make other people feel crazy and uncertain. It sparks the kind of self-doubt that makes someone more vulnerable to manipulation. That’s why the most toxic people use it: it lowers someone else’s defenses.

They can shut down conversations they don’t want to have and shun away questions they don’t want to answer. They can double back on behavior. They can control the narrative to help themselves.

4. ‘I only say this because I care’

Someone with your best interests at heart will shape their communication to feel supportive. Yes, they might call out your behavior and hold you accountable, but they never try to justify words that hurt your feelings to make themselves feel better.

However, a toxic person doesn’t care about how their words land, especially when they’re making their own lives easier in some way. They’ll say they care even though it’s clear that they don’t.

Advertisement

5. ‘You know I care about you’

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

If someone’s hurting you and saying “you know I care about you,” they probably don’t. That’s just their way of justifying treating you poorly. Erasing their own hurtful behavior and trying to cover their tracks don’t change it. It just soothes their own ego and insecurities.

A lot of truly toxic people know how to be charismatic and use their words to get out of bad situations. They know how to use people to get what they want. Standing up to these people means standing your ground, even when phrases like ‘you know I love you” feel convincing.

Advertisement

6. ‘You’re taking this the wrong way’

When they can’t justify their bad behavior or run from it, a toxic person will gaslight until the end of time. They’ll say “you’re taking this the wrong way” or “you’re overreacting,” when in reality, you’re probably just holding them accountable and setting strong boundaries.

They can’t just show up for people or apologize when they hurt someone, whether intentionally or not. They’re always compensating for insecurity with control and defensiveness, trying to craft a narrative where they don’t have to apologize for anything.

7. ‘I’m trying to help’

If someone’s regularly misbehaving and making you feel bad, but telling you they're helping when it doesn't feel like it, that’s a red flag. Especially after you’ve set boundaries or called out something that’s hurt your feelings, and they continue doing it, they probably don’t have your best interest at heart.

Advertisement

No matter how intensely they try to normalize their behavior, it’s not normal.

8. ‘Trust me’

This kind of trust is great on the surface. It’s a necessary part of good relationships and friendships. People need to trust each other. However, when someone tells you to trust them without earning it, what's the point?

That trust becomes a tool for manipulation rather than a healthy pillar of a relationship where people are truly bonded. So, yes, this sounds harmless when you hear it, but most of the time, it’s a tool mentally and emotionally toxic people use to their advantage.

Advertisement

9. ‘I’m just curious’

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

None of these phrases are inherently bad, but in the right context, they should be red flags. So, if a person is making assumptions, insinuating blame or guilt, or trying to alter the narrative of a situation to their advantage, they’re not being curious; they’re manipulating you.

Even inquiring about information that they can use to their advantage is an insidious way that the most manipulative people misbehave. They try to ask all the questions and get to all the vulnerable parts of someone’s life, so they can leverage it to their advantage.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.