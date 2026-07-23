People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Honest Usually Say 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Being honest requires a lot less effort than lying, yet so many people still waste their energy being deceitful. They don't quite realize that lying does more harm than good in the long run.

While knowing when you can trust someone is a struggle we've all dealt with, you can usually spot someone who's mentally and emotionally honest, both with themselves and others, by the phrases they use regularly in conversation.

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Mentally and emotionally honest people usually say these phrases in conversation

1. 'You're right, I was wrong'

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Many people struggle with taking accountability because they misguidedly believe their mistakes equate to weakness or some innate flaw. Not only does this fear of taking responsibility for things they've done wrong hurt their relationships, but it hurts their maturity and growth.

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We need to own up to mistakes to learn from them and be better, or we're forever stuck in a cycle of running from learning opportunities. These honest people protect their growth by leaning in.

2. 'That was my fault, I'll take care of it'

Even if it takes more time and effort to own up to mistakes that you could easily sweep under the rug, the most honest people always do just that. They practice integrity and aren't in the business of lying for the sake of convenience or comfort.

They're not afraid to say "it's my fault" when they did the wrong thing. And, most importantly, they're also not afraid to take action in learning from their ways and making the situation better for everyone involved.

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3. 'I'm not comfortable with that'

Sometimes, setting a boundary is an exercise in honesty. You're being open with others about what you're willing to tolerate and giving them a chance to shift their behavior, but you're also being intentional with yourself. That's what good boundaries come back to: being honest with yourself about what's worth your time and energy, and what's not.

As a 2022 study explains, these people are usually the most self-aware. It's because they not only understand what they need and how they're feeling, but they also accept it and take action based on that.

4. 'I'm not sure I know the answer'

Instead of using overconfidence to convince people that they're the smartest one in the room, the most secure, honest people use phrases like "I'm not sure" and "I don't know." While it might sound intuitive, it's better for everyone.

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Overconfident people who lie about what they know and misrepresent themselves often overpromise and underdeliver, creating more work for everyone in the end. But honesty helps keep everyone on the same page and often makes conversations more productive, especially when they're willing to find someone who can answer questions.

5. 'I changed my mind'

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You have to be somewhat flexible and self-assured to be willing to change your mind, especially in our culture today that prompts people to hold their personal opinions and beliefs incredibly close to their chests. It's easy to get defensive when you believe someone's opposing opinion is a direct attack.

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In conversations where someone can be honest with themselves about what's truly important to them, it's much easier for them to change their minds when presented with information that actually challenges their beliefs. They end up actually learning and growing, instead of shutting down completely.

6. 'I'm more overwhelmed than I realized'

Getting caught up in a storm of complex emotions is so easy when we're dealing with chronic stress or exhaustion, regardless of how emotionally intelligent we are. But the difference between someone who's emotionally honest and someone who's not is that they're willing to take a step back and own it.

They know when they need space and time to rest. They know how to communicate these complex emotions in honest ways, instead of lashing out and taking their own inner turmoil out on everyone else.

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7. 'No'

Even when it's not what someone else wants to hear, "no" is one of the most honest phrases someone can say. When it's the opposite of someone's people-pleasing tendencies, it's how they advocate for themselves and act on the inner truths they need to listen to.

Whether it's choosing to stay home after a long week or turning away from someone that's draining their energy, these honest people are upfront about their needs, even when it's challenging and uncomfortable.

8. 'I'm still figuring that out'

It's easy to go along with what everyone else does and wants when you're not sure what you need. Whether it's making plans with friends or having a conversation about boundaries in a relationship, someone who's honest doesn't try to pretend they have everything figured out.

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Not only does that make it easier to change their mind, but it ensures that when they do make a decision or set a boundary, it's actually working in their favor. It's not just something they felt pressured to do by society or someone else.

9. 'I can't promise that'

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Even if it's more comfortable to make promises that you're not sure you can actually keep, honest people are just that: honest. They don't make plans they aren't sure they want to do, and they don't commit to things that they don't feel comfortable doing.

They can be supportive and give people reassurance, but they're also not afraid to say "I can't promise that" to manage people's expectations and to protect their own well-being.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.