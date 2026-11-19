The phrase "work smarter, not harder" is the life motto for highly ambitious people. But when they also lack self-control and self-discipline, they take it to another level. They don't hold themselves back or find anything impossible. All it takes is a little extra effort on their part.

Personality traits highly successful people who lack self-discipline often have:

1. They connect ideas that seem completely unrelated

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Because of the way their mind works, intelligent people can connect the dots that others miss. They see patterns and read between the lines, and it sets them apart from others.

They're able to think outside the box, and it helps them achieve their goals in the process. This ability to make mental associations is a major component of creative thinking, which also relates back to their open-mindedness.

2. They can see possibilities that other people overlook

Successful, ambitious people are willing to dream big. While the average person puts limitations on what they can achieve, others look past that.

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When they see a problem, they don't just accept it, they try to find a way to fix it. When they're told they can't do something, they ask why and prove that they can.

Although their ambition may be linked to a longer life and improved happiness, their big dreams can often rub people the wrong way. They may become overconfident in their abilities, which makes others feel sidelined.

3. They learn new things quickly, especially when it interests them

Having a high IQ doesn't necessarily mean someone will find success in life, but for ambitious people, it means they can easily absorb information and use it to their advantage. Their ability to learn things quickly, particularly about subjects that interest them, put them at an advantage.

They put these newly learned skills into practice in everyday life, at work and at home. They can breeze through tasks because they've seemingly mastered all there is to know about that specific topic.

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4. They accept when things don't go their way

Ambitious people are very goal-oriented, putting their all into accomplishing something. They set goals and are able to pivot when things change, even at the last minute.

Their lack of self-control means they literally put everything they have into getting what they want. It may unfortunately set them up for burnout, as high achievers are prone to. But when they're able to take note of how they feel, despite not having self-discipline, they can take a rest before they really find themselves in trouble.

5. They take their own advice

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Part of the reason why people feel so limited is because they take advice from the wrong people. But highly ambitious folks have learned to only listen to their own advice or the words of someone they trust.

Though emotional situations can be difficult for them because they may lack the proper regulation skills, they trust themselves more than anyone else in the world. They go all in because, in their minds, they don't need anyone else's two cents.

6. They find new solutions to age-old problems

When these people can't figure out how to solve a problem, they don't give up. Instead, they simply rethink the process. For example, if they've applied to hundreds of jobs and still haven't gotten a call back, they think of other ways to make money in the meantime.

They have no problem challenging the status quo if it means finding solutions. They forge their own path forward, relying on their naturally curious nature to guide them. Here is when their lack of self-discipline actually helps them.

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They're meticulousness opens them up to new possibilities and remedies for everything. It's not even huge issues, either. It's small situations they find themselves in.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.