7 Signs Your Intuition Is Screaming At You Despite You Trying Hard To Ignore It

When your gut just sort of tells you something and you ignore it because you think you're being pessimistic, that's your intuition trying to give you a sign. Whatever you want to call it, gut instinct or sixth sense, that niggling feeling when something feels off is a sign you really shouldn't dismiss. When you feel these specific pulls, tune in to yourself and stop trying to deny what you know deep down.

Advertisement

The seven signs your intuition is really trying to tell you something important:

1. You feel off and can't stop looking over your shoulder

Koldunov | Shutterstock

Some people and places have bad vibes. You can’t always explain it, but when you’re around them, something feels off. Relaxing feels impossible. You find yourself looking over your shoulder because something could go wrong. You feel it, but you ignore it, or make excuses.

Advertisement

Research conducted by the University of Witten-Herdecke's Department of Clinical Psychology found that our intuition kicks in in complex situations. It helps us decide if someone or something is negatively impacting us. When you feel off, your intuition is trying to tell you to get out.

2. Your shoulders tense up

Tense shoulders are pretty common because we're all in a state of being a little stressed out, but this happens more suddenly than just feeling stiff or having that weird neck-and-shoulder pain at work.

Your body is subconsciously always scanning what’s around for safety. It often knows when something is off before you do. If your shoulders are nearly touching your ears, your instincts have kicked into overdrive.

Advertisement

3. You feel tired and sluggish around someone like you're catching the flu

Some people fill our social cups. Being around them is like spending a day in the sunshine. You’re recharged and happy after being in their presence. If, however, you leave a social situation exhausted, your body is trying to tell you something important. The person who makes you feel this way isn’t worth having in your life. It’s time to walk away.

This may be a sign you’re spending time with an energy vampire. Their presence takes a toll on your mental health. If we truly care about someone like this, our minds may try to convince us that they’ll change one day. That's why you ignore that sick and icky feeling.

4. You see red flags but try to look the other way

New Africa | Shutterstock

Advertisement

I have a friend who is constantly dating men with red flags you could see from space. When you try to bring it up, she has an excuse for everything. Was he rude to her? Oh, he’s just stressed. Was he late to pick her up? He’s just so busy. From outside the situation, it seems so silly. When you’re in the thick of it, you want to protect the person because you care. You ignore everything that seems off.

Red flags aren’t always obvious at first, but when you start noticing them, your intuition is signaling you that it’s time to put yourself first. No matter how long you ignore them, they’ll catch up.

5. You can’t seem to decide on something specific

Decision fatigue can hit when you least expect it. When you have to make a serious decision, it can feel scary and intimidating. This is especially true when your mind tells you to do the opposite of what you had planned. Now, you’re questioning everything and trying to figure out the right move. Your gut may be telling you to step back and reflect before you dive into something headfirst.

Advertisement

When you're floundering, especially when you already have a plan you thought you were going to follow, it's your intuition screaming at you to think before moving forward. It could be ending a relationship or moving somewhere new. That nagging feeling that something isn’t right can change your perspective on everything.

6. Something that used to feel right now makes you uncomfortable

I’ve gone through this before. I volunteered somewhere that I loved for years. Suddenly, I started to feel uncomfortable and couldn’t put my finger on why. I think my intuition was telling me to step back and take care of myself. A week later, I ended up in the hospital. My body was overworked, but I didn’t sense it until it was too late.

It’s scary when we lose interest in something we really enjoyed because it’s often tied to mental health issues like depression. There isn’t always one specific reason why this feeling occurs. Sometimes, it’s because you need to put yourself first, and your intuition is giving you a heads-up.

7. You're suddenly making a lot of excuses and wonder why

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Advertisement

I once had a really bad job. My boss was toxic, and I was barely getting paid for the effort I gave for 8 hours each day. While I wouldn’t usually stand for this, I was working in the non-profit world doing something I was passionate about. When my partner, family, and friends all urged me to leave the company, I made excuses to convince them that everything was fine. It was almost like I was gaslighting myself. Eventually, I did leave, but it took me a little too long.

When you make excuses, you are negating your responsibility. When you want something or someone so badly that you put them before yourself, playing it off like everything is fine can eventually catch up to you. You’ll start to wonder why it once felt right, but now feels so wrong.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.