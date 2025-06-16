Studies Show That Singing In The Car Makes Your Life Better In (Almost) Every Way

One of the best comic bits I've seen in a long time is James Corden's Carpool Karaoke on "The Late Late Show." James and his famous carpool buddy sing, do air drums, and dance in their seats. Watching it is so much fun, and the celebrities seem to really be enjoying themselves.

Because they're having such a good time, they come off great. Who knew Chris Martin of Coldplay was good at impressions, or that Adele had a wicked sense of humor? But really, why wouldn't they have a great time? Singing in the car is a blast. It's basically a required part of any commute, if you're in my car at least. Singing in the car as a mood boost isn't just lip service either. Studies back up the phenomenon.

Advertisement

In a piece on Elite Daily, writer John Haltiwanger put it best: "Some of life's greatest memories involve unashamedly singing your favorite song at the top of your lungs with your best friends while sitting in traffic. Who cares if people can see and hear you? Your jam just came on! Not singing is not an option." Now, you don't really need to justify your passion for singing in the car, but to anyone who might be judging, science has your back.

1. It improves brain chemistry

New Africa | Shutterstock

Advertisement

In a 2012 study, researchers found that singing, dancing, and drumming all trigger endorphin release and that music performance (such as singing) results in an elevated positive effect. In fact, endorphins don't just make you feel good and boost your mood; they can change your perception of pain. Yes, you can use your love of car singing to combat everything from a headache to lower back pain.

Another study found that singing with other people not only bonds you but also increases levels of oxytocin. In case you're unfamiliar, oxytocin is sometimes called the love hormone because it's released when you are literally feeling the love, like getting a hug from your favorite person, or when a parent sees their baby. This awesome hormone is an immediate mood booster and is linked to lower levels of stress and depression.

As if that wasn't enough, singing can even create new neural pathways in the brain and improve plasticity, which are akin to having superpowers in your brain. What it basically means is you can, simply by singing, rewire your brain in really great ways. This is vital for everything from healthy brain aging to simply altering bad habits.

Advertisement

2. Singing is great for your heart

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. That's why prioritizing heart health is so important. Of course, doing all the normal stuff like living an active life and following a heart-healthy diet comes first, but singing should be added to the list.

A Swedish study found that since singing requires deep concentration on breathing, it works some of the major muscle groups in the upper body and is great for both lung and cardiovascular health. YES, singing, if you're doing it with gusto, it's a workout!

3. It boosts your immune system

New Africa | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Singing isn't just fun. It's stress-reducing! A study found that it lowers cortisol (the stress hormone) levels. The researchers wrote, "The results suggest that choir singing positively influences both emotional affect and immune competence. In particular, singing leads to increases in positive and negative affect scores, S-IgA, and cortisol."

This actually ties into how singing improves your heart health as well. The Guardian noted, "Aerobic activity is linked to stress reduction, longevity, and better overall health. Improved airflow in the upper respiratory tract is likely to lessen the opportunity for bacteria to flourish there, countering the symptoms of colds and flu."

4. Singing helps you live longer

Although the original paper doesn't seem to be published online, a joint study from Harvard and Yale found that singing increases life expectancy. In fact, the researchers found that in Hartford, Connecticut, residents who regularly sang in the local choir statistically lived longer than their peers who, well, didn't sing regularly.

The fact is that singing with regularity boosts heart health, reduces stress, and improves your overall well-being. All those things are linked to a longer, healthier life. So, yes, singing helps you live longer.

Advertisement

If you want to improve your life in almost every way, grab your friends and a great playlist, and go on a road trip. It doesn't matter that much where you go, just as long as you keep belting out the tunes. As Jeremy Hywel Williams, who leads the Llanelli Choral Society in Wales, said, "Singing delivers a host of physical and emotional benefits, including increased aerobic exercise, improved breathing, posture, mindset, confidence, and self-esteem. While singing alone is good, singing with others can be even better.”

Christine Schoenwald is a writer and performer. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, and Woman's Day.