What You See First In This Personality Test Reveals Your Secret Weakness In Relationships

When it comes to relationships, even without taking some kind of a formal personality test to examine every single one of our personality traits, we're all aware that each of us have our personal strengths and our weaknesses.

In an ideal world, from the time we first explore dating and romantic relationships until our last love, we would constantly be learning, growing, and only ever taking steps to move forward together as we consciously work on being the best possible partner imaginable.

Unfortunately, as we all know too well, the world is far from ideal, which means that for every healthy change and positive step towards growth you make, there's bound to be another misstep that takes you down a peg. It can pretty demoralizing.

Of course, while we know we all have areas we need to work on when it comes to sustaining successful and healthy relationships, it's not always easy to be objective about yourself, particularly when it comes to your own flaws and areas of weakness.

You could always ask your partner what they think your weaknesses in the relationships are if you have one, but that's inviting a kind of criticism that isn't always helpful, and that in some cases might even make things feel a bit worse.

So, how are you supposed to figure out what your weaknesses are? Why, by taking this here personality test, of course.

This optical illusion test is designed to help you quickly assess what your weakness is in relationships so you can learn what's holding you back in love and what might be keeping you from finding a loving, healthy commitment that lasts.

All you need to do is look at the picture below and make a mental note of the image you see first.

Then scroll down to find out what this personality test reveals about your secret personal weaknesses in relationships.

If you saw...

1. The mother and child

If you saw the mother and child first when you looked at this image, this indicates that you are a person whose family takes priority in your life over all other things.

While the modern world might not seem to embrace the family unit it did in days of yore, that's certainly not the case for you. Your family is a major part of your identity and your bond with them informs practically every single other aspect of your private life.

Loving your family and making them a priority is important, but it can get in the way when it comes to forming new relationships. Family is important, there's no denying that, but what you want, need and deserve is pretty important too.

While your family's opinion about your romantic partners might matter, it shouldn't always carry the amount of weight for you that it does. It doesn't help that in their eyes no one is ever going to be good enough to deserve wonderful you.

2. The man's face

If you saw the man's face first when you looked at this image, you're the kind of person who feels the most comfortable observing social interactions from a distance.

Whether it's out of a shyness or a fear of rejection is something only you know, even the people closest to you will say that it takes a lot of work to crack that shell and get you talking about yourself. You don't mean to push people away, but sometimes, you do anyway.

Keeping your distance is a great way to learn about the complexities of human interactions, but it can get in the way of forming a romantic relationship that thrives.

In order to fully connect in a romantic relationship, you have to be willing to put down your fists and approach slowly with kindness. Sure, it's fun to chat with someone witty and urbane who has no intention of sharing the real them at a party, but that's not a person anyone wants to form a meaningful and potentially life long bond with either.

3. The figure picking fruit

If you saw the figure picking fruit first when you looked at this image, you are a person who is powered by their career ambitions.

From the age of 10, you knew what you wanted to do for a living, and while this career choice might have changed a fair amount since then, your grit and determination to meet you goals absolutely has not. You do everything possible and then some to get what you want professionally, and you're having fun every single step of the way.

It's great to keep your eye on the prize, but if you are so focused on your own goals you can miss opportunities to let other people in, especially romantically. With your gumption and hard work there's no doubt that you'll achieve everything you set your mind to, so don't forget to set that mind to finding love if that's something that is truly important to you.

4. The birds

If you saw the birds first when you looked at this image, you are a person who often has their head in the clouds.

You can't help yourself — you were a born dreamer and you have no intention of giving up that special part of yourself now. Your ability to transform the world as we know it into a place of safety and security is a gift like no other.

Just being around you sharing your special bubble makes other people feel extra special too. Being a dreamer means that you view the world in a very special way, which is a true gift. However, when you turn the world into whatever you would like it to be, you are bound to encounter some devastating disappointments.

This goes double when it comes to romantic love. You may have convinced yourself that you have discovered a prince when the truth of the fact is that there is a lot more to this guy, and not all of it makes him great relationship material.

5. The peaceful face

If you saw the peaceful face first when you looked at this image, you're the kind of person who is always thinking two steps ahead.

While you might not necessarily identify as being a type-A personality, you definitely have a place for everything and feel better when everything is where it should be. Life is chaotic and stressful and you dedicate every moment possible to doing whatever is in your power to keep that chaos and stress at bay.

Being a planner and an organized person by nature can make life much less stressful, but when it comes to love, you can't always plan for everything.

Try to resist the urge to control and schedule your feelings vis-à-vis your romantic relationships the way that you control and schedule the rest of your life. Love is an arena in which you have to relinquish some level of control if you hope to build something that truly will stand the test of time.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cats, Batman and Margot. She's an experienced generalist with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, pop culture, and true crime.