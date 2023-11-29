A Personality Test That Reveals If Your Ex Still Cares About You

Love is grand, but sometimes, and we all learn this sooner or later, it isn't always enough.

You can love a person through and through and still have to end your relationship because the two of you aren't compatible in the long-term, or because you want different things, or some wicked combination of the two.

But just because you know that ending that relationship is something you need to do in order to allow you both to be happy in the long-term, that doesn't make it an easy thing to do.

Sometimes, in order to start healing and moving on from the relationship, you need to cut off contact. But that doesn't mean we don't still have moments late at night where we wonder: does my ex still love me?

This personality test will reveal if your ex still loves and cares about you.

All you have to do is look at the optical illusion image below, paying close attention to the first thing in the picture that catches your eye. Once you've done that, scroll down and read about how what you saw reveals if your ex still has feelings for you.

Photo: Alessandro Gottardo

1. If you saw the gator

If you saw the gator first, you already know the truth: not only does your ex still love you, he's nowhere near being over you.

If you go back down that path you may find temporary satisfaction, but the entire ordeal will end leaving you feeling worse than ever before. While it's normal to want to be friends with your ex or even try to rekindle what you had, doing so may not be a good idea.

What they say is right: Love isn't always enough. And you deserve way more than settling for less.

2. If you saw the boat

If you saw the boat first, your ex still thinks of you fondly, but those feelings aren't the same as the feelings of love they had for you when you were together.

In addition, they don't harbor any fantasies about getting back together. In fact, they have completely moved on — and so should you. You broke up for a reason, and they have left your past relationship behind in the past.

It's tough to hear, but it's better than knowing he's thinking ill of you.

3. If you saw the clouds

If you saw the clouds, your ex still thinks of you, and you know that because the two of you have never stopped speaking to begin with.

It's silly to wonder what a person thinks of you post-relationship when you haven't taken the necessary steps to make sure your relationship is actually over. You continue to reach out to your ex, perhaps attempting to form a connection that is deeper than your prior love relationship.

But it's also a sign that you need to move on and forget about them. Letting go is never easy, but sometimes it's necessary.

4. If you saw the moon

If you saw the moon, your ex-partner no longer has feelings for you.

They might have good memories of your time together but, to be honest, you don't cross his mind very much these days. They may think back and reminisce, but it's very rare they do so; in fact, when they do, they quickly move on to the next thing.

It's hard to hear when a person you care about has moved on, but sometimes it can be what you need to help yourself head in the same direction. Trust yourself, because you are worthy of a lasting love.

