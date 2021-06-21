A Personality Test That Reveals If Your Ex Still Cares About You

Love is grand, but sometimes, and we all learn this sooner or later, it isn't always enough.

You can love a person through and through and still have to end your relationship because the two of you aren't compatible in the long-term, or because you want different things, or some wicked combination of the two.

But just because you know that ending that relationship is something you need to do in order to allow you both to be happy in the long-term, that doesn't make it an easy thing to do.

Sometimes, in order to start healing and moving on from the relationship, you need to cut off contact, and that sucks, especially when the person in question is your best friend and you can't imagine getting through something this awful without them.

Ideally, the time and space give you what you need to move on, and most of the case that's true, but that doesn't mean we don't still have moments late at night where we wonder: does my ex still love me?

Don't worry, we can spare you that awkward late night phone call and let you know if your ex still cares and all in a matter of seconds.

All you have to do to get the answer that you seek is take this free personality test by looking at the optical illusion image below and paying close attention to the first thing in the picture that catches your eye.

Once you've done that, scroll down and read about how what you saw reveals if your ex still has feelings for you. This personality quiz really is that simple, but the answer may not be.

Photo: Alessandro Gottardo

1. If you saw the gator first...

If you saw the gator first, you already know the truth: not only does your ex still love you, he's nowhere near being over you.

If you go back down that path you may find temporary satisfaction, but the entire ordeal will end leaving you feeling worse than ever before.

What they say is right: Love isn't always enough.

2. If you saw the boat first...

If you saw the boat first, your ex still thinks of you fondly, but those feelings aren't the same as the feelings of love they had for you when you were together.

In addition, they don't harbor any fantasies about getting back together. You broke up for a reason, and they have moved on.

It's tough to hear, but it's better than knowing he's thinking ill of you!

3. If you saw the clouds first...

If you saw the clouds, your ex still thinks of you, and you know that because the two of you have never stopped speaking to begin with!

It's silly to wonder what a person thinks of you post-relationship when you haven't taken the necessary steps to make sure your relationship is actually over.

Letting go is never easy, but sometimes it's necessary.

4. If you saw the moon first...

If you saw the moon, your ex-partner no longer has feelings for you.

He might have good memories of your time together, but to be honest, you don't cross his mind very much these days.

It's hard to hear when a person you care about has moved on, but sometimes it can be what you need to help yourself head in the same direction. Trust yourself, because you are worthy of a lasting love.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, and true crime.