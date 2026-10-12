People With Zero Filter & A Need For Honesty Usually Say 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Honesty isn’t always the best policy, even though thats what most of us were taught as kids. It’s important to be truthful, of course, but if it will hurt someone else, sometimes it's better to keep it to ourselves or even tell a little white lie.

People who lack a filter think they need to share their opinion, no matter what it means for others. And while we have all had unfortunate thoughts surface by accident, what matters most is how we choose to speak those things out loud, if we do at all. Those without a filter, unfortunately, don't, and instead say things like this.

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9 phrases said by people with zero filter and a need for pure honesty:

1. ‘I’ll say what everyone is thinking’

I think we all have a friend who will say what they think no matter how it kills the vibe. Let’s be real, we’ve all been put in situations we weren’t happy with. Maybe it’s someone talking about the toxic boyfriend they won’t dump, or a friend who's going on an endless rant. These things are definitely annoying, but most people choose to listen to their friends without causing a scene. People without a filter don’t feel the same way.

Sometimes, a person like this can’t read the room. They may think they know what everyone is thinking, but honestly they are often wrong. They’ll say it anyway and make things awkward for everyone. To them, it’s being honest. To others, it’s offensive.

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2. ‘Just get to the point’

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My boyfriend is quite the storyteller. He gives me every little detail before getting to the good part. I appreciate his attempt to make it feel like I’m living the experience with him, but I sometimes find myself tempted to tell him to get to the point. I resist the urge because I know it’s not a nice thing to say. People who crave honesty wouldn’t necessarily play nice in situations like this.

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Instead, they’ll tell people exactly what they are thinking. They’re not afraid of hurting other people’s feelings because they think honesty is more important than a conversation they have no interest in. They think they’re always right, even if they handle a situation poorly. Their way is the only way and it can be so exhausting.

3. ‘Someone needs to be brutally honest with you’

Some people describe outright rude behavior as being brutally honest. They use this language as a crutch when, in reality, they are just hurting other people’s feelings. By claiming their opinion is the truth, they damage their relationships. However, they may not realize they are doing something wrong.

A poor choice of words, whether it’s honest or not, stays with people. When someone is known for giving their unfiltered opinions, they can alienate the people in their lives. This doesn’t mean lying is the best option. Telling the truth with compassion is the better way to handle things.

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4. ‘I’m not trying to be rude’

Someone who makes unfiltered remarks may not think they are being rude. They believe they have every right to share their feelings and would prefer honesty. T

his isn’t always a bad thing. It’s important to stay honest with the people in your life, but handle it with care. If you have to clarify you’re not being rude, it’s a bad sign.

This type of person is likely overly direct with the people in their lives. Of course, honesty is important, especially during conflict. But saying something rude and pretending it isn’t shows someone has zero filter and doesn’t care how their behavior makes others feel.

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5. ‘That’s a bad idea’

There are times when it's really important to step in and say something is a bad idea. It's a skill kids need to learn and adults need to practice. But this should be reserved for times when something seriously bad is about to go down or someone is going to be hurt. Not, for example, when someone wants to wear a shirt you think is ugly.

We have to let go of the idea that we can control the people in our lives. Watching them make bad choices can be painful, but some people have to learn for themselves. No matter how badly we want to give our opinions, it’s not always appropriate. Someone without a filter likely doesn’t care about holding back their feelings for someone else’s sake. If they think it’s a bad idea, they’ll tell you outright.

While this phrase can come from a good place, someone who considers themselves brutally honest may be looking to control the situation. They believe they’re always right and other people could learn a lesson or two from them. They may be anxious and want to make sure everyone is doing what they would.

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6. ‘Do you even think before you say things?’

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It’s ironic to hear this from someone who clearly doesn’t think before they speak. If an overly honest person hears something they think is stupid, they’re not afraid to call people out. Of course, this is an outright rude comment that can hurt others. Without a filter, they don’t sense how rude they are. If something bothers them, they’ll make it known no matter what.

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Someone like this often thinks they are better than everyone else. They expect everyone to think like them, and when they don’t, they are clearly less intelligent, and they will be honest about it.

7. ‘I know that’s not what you want to hear’

People who make mistakes and need to change their ways need to be confronted when the time is right. Overly honest people can approach this situation poorly. Being a good friend in these moments means using kind and thoughtful words. It helps them feel seen and heard, while also getting much-needed advice. It takes a strong filter to deliver this advice nicely, especially when they’re doing something that negatively affects you.

When someone chooses to be brutally honest, it can cause more harm than good. Constructive criticism is hard to hear, and using harsh words only makes it worse. Knowing they are saying something hurtful, a person like this would rather stay unfiltered than be supportive.

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8. ‘No offense’

I’ve never heard someone end an opinion with ‘no offense’ and have it not be offensive. They know what they’re saying will upset you, but they want to pretend to have good intentions. Most of us can see through this phrase. Instead of listening, we shut down because we feel insulted.

Criticism, no matter how it's delivered, is hard to take. It’s not uncommon for someone to be easily offended. However, that doesn’t mean we ignore their feelings by adding ‘no offense’ at the end of the sentence. The truth is, we internalize negative criticism over positive feedback, which can make hearing this phrase so upsetting.

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9. ‘I will never sugarcoat things’

When being honest with someone, it’s important to be civil. Lacking a filter can cause conflicts that might be hard to repair. Often, someone like this is proud of their refusal to sugarcoat their feelings. They might see it as an advantage, but those on the receiving end of harsh words feel differently. Most people want feedback to improve themselves, but not when it’s delivered offensively.

This doesn’t mean lying to people simply to avoid hurting their feelings. Sometimes, sugarcoating is being dishonest and encourages people to repeat the same behavior. However, we need to have a healthy balance between being brutally honest and sugarcoating everything we say.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.