People With Sisters Are Happier, Says Study

If you grew up with siblings, you probably know that it’s not a walk in the park. Maybe you bonded over the way your mom would treat you at times or funny movies you were obsessed with. But there were times when you were not the nicest to each other.

Regardless, there was something heartwarming about growing up with people who shared the same experiences as you. It was also great to feel that someone has always had your back when push comes to shove.

While we love our siblings equally (or slightly favor one over the other), a study found that sibs with sisters are happier.

A 2015 study from De Montfort University and the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland asked 570 people between the ages of 17 and 25 a number of psychological questions about numerous topics, including mental health. The data collected showed that participants who grew up with sisters were more likely to communicate openly about their feelings, which ultimately led to a more positive outlook on life.

Ron Lach | Pexels

When asked about the study, lead researcher Professor Tony Cassidy said, “Sisters appear to encourage more open communication and cohesion in families. However, brothers seem to have the alternative effect. Emotional expression is fundamental to good psychological health, and having sisters promotes this in families.”

Brothers do not have the same impact on mental health and overall well-being as sisters.

Casside went on to identify why brothers are not as motivational as sisters in terms of the “family role.” He explained, “It could be that boys have a natural tendency not to talk about things. With boys together it is about a conspiracy of silence not to talk. Girls tend to break that down.”

Girls with sisters also benefited, according to the research. Not only were they more likely to be independent, but they were also more goal-oriented. Meaning, sisters not only offer each other support and guidance, but they also inspire each other.

Supportive sisters are especially beneficial for those who come from divorced families. Trends found in this study could help offer support to families during hardships. He also suggested that, “We should think more carefully about the way we deal with families with lots of boys.”

This isn't the first study on sibling dynamics and how brothers and sisters differ in offering support and improving family well-being. Brigham Young University performed a sibling study in 2010 that offered similar results.

A 2010 study found that having sisters improved siblings' mental health.

Researcher Alex Jensen explained, “So when you’re talking about mental health [and] having a sister, she’s probably more likely to have conversations with you about, ‘How are you feeling?’” he said. “Not just chit chat, but [being] a little more intimate, a little more involved emotionally. And I suspect that is what is driving that mental health finding.”

But what was most interesting about the BYU research was the finding that siblings, regardless of gender, had a greater impact on influencing kindness in their brothers and sisters than their parents. At that time, researcher Laura Padilla-Walker told ABC News that “sibling affection from either gender was related to less delinquency and more prosocial behaviours like greater kindness and generosity, volunteering and helping others.”

Alena Darmel | Pexels

Reflecting on this study, I agree that sisters have a distinct impact on their siblings, particularly in a household with two girls and one brother, who is also the youngest. The bond I have with my sister is unbreakable. We are close and totally in sync at all times.

With my brother, I can think of many examples of things he says or does because he was influenced by his sisters. My brother knows how to react when someone is clearly upset. He has also become an optimist and shares the belief that communication fixes everything. You will never see him leave the seat up, and he has endless patience when all of our girlfriends come over. He truly appreciates women and makes an effort to understand them as a whole.

Most guys don’t have these qualities that women appreciate, because they don’t have the influence of growing up with sisters. Maybe it’s because we are all close in age or that my sister and I have such bold personalities that we wouldn’t tolerate anything less, but I agree with this research 100 percent.

Brittany Christopoulos is a writer, journalist, and fill-in TV co-host. She's a Senior Writer and Head of Trending News for Unwritten. Follow her on Twitter.