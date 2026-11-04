People Who Think Life's Harder On Them Than Most Usually Have 7 Reasons That Actually Make Sense

We all know someone who constantly complains about how much harder they have it than everyone else seems to. Sometimes, that someone may even be us. It's certainly understandable to experience self-pity from time to time, but when that kind of hyper-negative belief becomes a constant state of being, there's usually something deeper going on that could keep making things even worse if the reason isn't recognized and addressed.

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7 reasons people think life is harder on them than it is on everyone else:

1. Their schedules are so busy they can't breathe

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A person who sees their life as harder than everyone else's might have such a tightly packed schedule that nothing they do ever feels good enough because there is always something else they haven't taken care of yet. Every day this person wakes up, there's already a crushing amount of tasks they're painfully aware they'll need to get through. On top of work responsibilities, you might have to clean your home, go grocery shopping for the week, check in with your parents, make sure your bills are paid and your animals are fed and walked, etc., etc.

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People with busy schedules tend to be less happy than those who make sure to keep some of their time free. While meeting goals and being seen as in demand may feel good in the moment, that's usually only a temporary feeling. Being busy all the time can make it feel like you have no option but to neglect your own basic needs. Over time, it can lead to feeling burnt out and depressed.

2. They constantly procrastinate

Procrastination is a common problem for people who feel sorry for themselves. Pushing off a task until the next day or scrolling on social media instead of working on a new project may seem like it will be relaxing when you do it, but ignoring things that need to get done until the last minute is more likely to leave people feeling like they’re struggling to ever accomplish anything.

Waiting until later to do something you could do right now tends to make people feel even more overwhelmed due to the rushed workload. It may even affect their work performance and health. For most people, this short-term solution only adds more stress in the long run, making them think no one else has it as hard as they do.

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3. They won't talk to anyone about how they feel

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Some people have an especially hard time opening up to other people about how they're feeling. They may be scared of rejection or not being understood. But hiding your emotions from those who care about you can make you feel like your life is harder than it actually is.

Repressing your feelings can increase the likelihood that you'll become severely stressed. Not only that, but it can lead to depression and harm your relationships with other people.

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Opening up may seem risky, but most people find it actually makes your life feel easier and lighter. It's people who don't understand this and refuse to even try who end up thinking things are absolutely terrible and cannot be changed for the better.

4. They can't focus on the present moment

It's natural for our minds to wander at times to thoughts about what could’ve been and what might be. We may look back on our experiences and compare them to our life today. We may also try to imagine what our life will look like in the future and who we may become. However, doing this can cause people to not focus on what’s right in front of them.

Paying attention to your life now can help you enjoy your life for what it is at the moment. It lets you breathe and appreciate the things that you have now, not what you had in the past or might have in the future. Life is uncertain, but appreciating today and will make it more satisfying.

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5. They do everything alone

Being alone may be another reason why life is challenging. We’re social creatures, and we need other people to get through life. Being independent and doing many things alone does have its benefits, but not too many and not for too long.

Being hyper-independent can prevent stress from relying on others, but it can cause loneliness and depression. It may also damage the connections you have with other people and make them pull away. We can’t do everything by ourselves. Sometimes we need other people to help us.

6. They put their career ahead of everything else

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All work and no pay really does make Jack a dull boy. Having a job and a stable income is important if you want to thrive and make sure you can afford the things you need. There are some people who want to focus only on their career and find success doing that. This can bring pride and satisfaction, but it may not be good for your health.

Prioritizing your career to an extreme degree can make you feel unhappy. It can also add more stress to your life and make you feel like you don’t have time for anything else. There is nothing wrong with wanting to have a successful career path, but you have to make sure you’re also prioritizing your own well-being.

7. They don't have a meaningful sense of identity or purpose

Many people say they have a good understanding of who they are and what they want to do with their life. People who don’t know or aren't sure about their identity or purpose may struggle and find life hard. They may feel like they’re just coasting through life and are doing the bare minimum to survive.

Not having a sense of identity or purpose can be related to past experiences or struggles with mental health. It can lead to behavioral changes and people seeking out ideologies that are harmful and aren’t right for them. Finding out what you enjoy and value can put you on the right path to learning about yourself and who you want to be.

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Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.