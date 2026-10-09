People Who Take Themselves Way Too Seriously Usually Say 9 Phrases In Casual Conversations

Rigid people can be difficult to be around. It’s like they’re allergic to fun. Sure, they may enjoy specific activities sometimes, but if you want to hang out with someone who goes with the flow, they’re not the person you reach out to.

There are definitely moments where being serious is important. We can’t always joke around because some things need to be approached with care. However, some people struggle to break out of their need for rigidity. These people have a hard time letting their guard down, and they’ll use the same phrases to put other people in their place because they're too mature for antics.

People who often take themselves way too seriously tend to say these things during casual conversations

1. ‘I don’t have time for that’

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When someone thinks they’re better than people who enjoy goofing off, they might make passive-aggressive comments like this. It sounds innocent enough at first, but that leaves a mark. It can seem like they’re too good for what you enjoy because they’re too busy with their lives and have better priorities than you.

Passive-aggressive behavior can show that someone takes themselves too seriously. They use constant excuses to avoid spending time with others, and when they do, they might say hurtful things. It can feel belittling to be around someone like this.

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2. ‘My responsibilities come first’

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It’s important to prioritize your responsibilities. We all need to do things that others rely on us for. However, you still need time to have fun. We can’t pour from an empty cup. This isn’t easy for someone who takes themselves too seriously. They’re more focused on achieving their goals or moving forward in their lives than on taking a break.

If this person takes themselves too seriously, they may also be self-critical. Instead of taking breaks to enjoy themselves, they push themselves to the limits. This can make them seem uptight because they are always working towards success.

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3. ‘I’m not in the mood to play games’

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I’m the type of person who tries to find humor in everything. I’m sarcastic, and I know that can get on some people’s nerves. There are some people in my life that I choose to keep that behavior away from. I know they take themselves too seriously, and they often aren’t in the mood for my games.

When someone is playing games, it doesn’t always mean leading someone on. But when it does, someone like this won’t put up with it. They likely demand seriousness and clear communication. The same could be said if someone jokes around with them. They don’t have the capacity for a silly, goofy time. They’re easily annoyed by it all.

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4. ‘There is a time and place for that’

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Context is important. Sometimes, it’s not appropriate to make jokes or goof around. We all have to be aware and read the room before having fun. It’s still crucial to have fun and enjoy life where you can. For some people, cracking jokes can be a coping mechanism; for others, they think there is a time and a place for certain behaviors.

Those who take life too seriously might find themselves irritated by people who seem to lack social awareness. However, what is inappropriate to them might not be to everyone else. Saying this phrase shows their frustration that others won't take themselves as seriously as they do.

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5. ‘I only have serious conversations’

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Small talk can be annoying, but most of us do it every day. When we meet someone, let’s say the person ringing us up at the grocery store, it’s important to exchange pleasantries. Not everyone likes to have surface-level or unserious conversations. They’d rather get to the point and move on.

Studies show that people connect better through deeper conversations, but someone like this might not even be interested in that. They are overly frustrated by anyone who jokes around or has unnecessary conversations with them.

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6. ‘Some people need to grow up’

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If someone takes themselves too seriously, they may look down on others. They don’t think they have the same mental capacity as they do. Instead, they’re focused on letting themselves go, joking around, and having fun with the people in their lives. If they say the wrong thing to this type of person, they might tell them to grow up, which is hurtful.

Whether they realize it or not, they may be infantilizing the people in their lives. These people are often highly capable, but by making them feel immature or stupid, they’re damaging their relationships over time.

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7. ‘You don’t work as hard as I do’

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The Dunning-Kruger effect is an unrealistic confidence in someone’s own ability. They see themselves and what they do as the best way. However, they may not be as intelligent and hardworking as they think. They pretend to be smart and skilled, rubbing it in other people’s faces, even though it may not be true.

It’s not uncommon for people to believe they are the best at something. Someone like this may think they have better control over their life because of their hard work and effort. They then shift the focus to someone else, accusing them of not doing everything they can to meet their full potential.

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8. ‘You need to be more mature’

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They may not realize it, but some people take themselves too seriously and often look down on others. They think no one is as mature or intelligent as they are. Instead of meeting people with kindness, they might tell them how immature they are and how they need to grow up. It’s frustrating to hear this from someone, especially if you care deeply for them.

Some people are emotionally immature. They struggle to articulate their feelings and may shut down when things get hard. This can be hard to deal with, especially when someone sees everything as a serious issue. However, it doesn’t give someone the right to call them immature and hurt their feelings in the process. \

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9. ‘I’ll never understand why people find that funny’

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Everyone has a unique sense of humor. I love to laugh at things others may find stupid. I don’t expect everyone to feel the same way. However, I never look down on what someone views as funny. Who cares if we’re joking around about different things? Not everyone feels the same way. They look down on people who they don’t think are on the same level as them, even if it’s simply because they find their sense of humor embarrassing.

Some people have personality traits that make them think they are better than everyone else, and they will use disparaging humor as a result. They put people down for their interests, making them feel bad through cruel words they may try to play off as jokes. In these situations, truth may be hidden in those words

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.