As we get older, we are bound to change in ways we never could’ve imagined. Sometimes this may mean distancing ourselves from people we were once close with. This withdrawal from people could stem from various factors, including psychological, emotional or physical causes.

People who suddenly lose interest in everyone around them often have reasons that signal something deeper may be going on with them. If you have someone in your life who suddenly stopped coming around, it is likely not about you and more about them. They are very likely dealing with emotional turmoil, unmet needs or drastic changes in their emotional state that has shifted more toward solitude.

People who suddenly lose interest in everyone around them often have these 10 reasons

1. They are burnt out

voronaman | Shutterstock

When people are burnt out, they find any kind of interaction to be exhausting. Burnout is a growing problem for many individuals, with a Talker Research survey revealing that a quarter of Americans are burnt out before they’re 30.

Burnout doesn’t happen just from being overly busy and tired. It comes from being emotionally and physically drained and not allowing oneself to recharge.

When people constantly say yes to plans with everyone around them without giving themselves a break, they will eventually crash and burn, secluding themselves from everyone out of complete exhaustion.

2. They are overloaded with social anxiety

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

No matter how much socially anxious people love their friends, their anxiety makes it difficult to engage in even the most simple interactions with them. They are constantly worrying about how they come across to others and how they will answer people when they’re put on the spot.

“People with social anxiety disorder have a persistent, intense, and chronic fear of being watched and judged by others and of being embarrassed or humiliated by their own actions,” Psychology Today notes. “They often worry for days or weeks in advance of a dreaded situation.”

When their social anxiety is bad enough, they may opt to withdraw from any and all social situations. Even if they do not necessarily have a problem with everyone around them, their anxiety is enough to pull them into isolation.

3. They’ve evolved into different people

Mary Vadoles | Shutterstock

The people you surround yourself with in high school may not be the same people you surround yourself with in your 30s. As we get older, we often evolve into entirely different people with different aspirations and interests. Our younger selves can feel like strangers, as well as the people we were around the most at the time.

While there may not be anything necessarily wrong with them, having different lifestyles and goals can make it harder to connect with people who once aligned with our manner of living. People may ditch those they once considered their closest friends if they’ve gone through a significant amount of change.

4. They are experiencing heartbreak

Gladskikh Tatiana | Shutterstock

Whether it be a rough breakup or the loss of a pet, it can be extremely challenging to go on with life as normal after enduring a substantial heartbreak. Even if everyone around them is supportive, people who are heartbroken may lose interest in interacting with anyone, preferring to isolate themselves in their sorrows.

Heartbreak can make it difficult for many people to find enjoyment in the things they once loved or talk to the people around them. They may not quite know how to go on with life as usual or how to accurately express their pain. They also may feel like their true emotions will be a burden to those around them. Therefore, they may resort to solitude to deal with their emotions privately.

5. They feel misunderstood

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

When people feel as if those around them are misunderstanding them or not hearing them, they may start to pull away. Feeling misunderstood can erode one’s self-worth, and even if their friends are willing to lend them a listening ear, people may be afraid to delve into their true feelings.

People who feel misunderstood also tend to feel different. This can lead to feelings of being less than others, causing them to retreat into themselves. They also may have difficulty being vulnerable with others due to past negative experiences.

“Closed-off people may have become that way because voicing their vulnerability, anger, pain, and frustrations have been dismissed or mocked in the past. They have responded to those rejections by becoming tight-lipped and carefully monitored,” stated clinical psychologist Randi Gunther. “Terrified of pushing away the love they so desperately crave, they choose to brood quietly, perhaps sending a clear message that there is much inside that cannot come out.”

6. They feel jealous of everyone around them

fizkes | Shutterstock

It can be hard for some people to be around others who have everything they’re yearning for. Hearing someone boast about landing their dream job can be difficult for a person who has just received yet again another rejection from a hiring manager. Being invited to another baby shower can feel like a slap in the face to someone who has been trying for years to have kids. Even when people want to be supportive of those around them, their jealousy may prevent them from doing so.

Jealousy is complex, and those who experience jealousy are not necessarily cold-hearted. It often makes people feel less than those around them, whether it be not smart enough, attractive enough, or successful enough.

“If you believe you’re not attractive enough, interesting enough, or successful enough, it’s easy to feel threatened when someone else seems to have those qualities,” clinical psychologists Chandra Khalifian and Kayla Knopp shared.

This means their shame can result in them isolating themselves from everyone.

7. They have a controlling partner

fizkes | Shutterstock

Controlling partners can be extremely possessive, wanting to take over everything in their significant other’s life. They may resort to manipulation tactics that isolate their partners from interacting with everyone else around them. They demand more of their time, undermine their other relationships and slowly but surely steer them away from those they were once close with.

Some people may not even realize the calculated emotional abuse their controlling partners put them through until one day they wake up and realize they have no one else to talk to.

8. They are going through major life transitions

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

Life transitions such as moving, getting a new job and becoming a parent can shift one’s sense of connection with everyone around them. These changes can make it difficult for people to have the time they used to get together with their friends and family, and as they adjust to their new schedule, they may isolate themselves for a bit.

Losing connections with people due to major life transitions is inevitable. One study found that people lose about half of their friends every 7 years due to moving, changing jobs, marriage and kids. It’s natural for connections to fade when the changes between people become too significant to bridge.

9. They are focused on their well-being

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

When people are motivated to change their lifestyle and improve their well-being, they may cut off everyone around them as they make it happen. For example, if someone makes it a goal to complete a marathon, they may spend less time with their friends who prefer staying out late and eating fast food to focus more on getting runs in, preparing healthy meals for themselves, and getting a full eight hours of sleep.

They allow themselves the space to ask, “What do I really want? What matters to me now? How can I be my best self?”

Sometimes, that involves stepping away from those who don’t share the same desires. Their well-being is their top priority, and everyone else around them becomes background noise.

10. They’re tired of being let down

FB studio | Shutterstock

Self-preservation outweighs loyalty. When someone is constantly being let down by the people around them, they stop feeling safe around them and resort to isolation to protect themselves from any further disappointments.

Making plans with people who constantly flake and attempting to maintain relationships with those who don’t put in the same effort can be draining. When people allow themselves to step back from these let downs, they are protecting their peace.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.