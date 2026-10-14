People Who Still Write Things On Paper Usually Have 8 Habits Screens Replaced For Everyone Else

Not everyone relies on screens. It may seem easier to pull out our phone and put everything in our notes app, but someone who still loves writing things down on paper often prefers holding onto several old-fashioned habits that everyone else just uses their phones for.

8 habits people who still prefer to write things down on paper have that other people use their screens for:

1. They take notes daily

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I always have easy access to a notebook. When something important happens, or an idea strikes, I write it down instantly. I can be a bit forgetful, so it helps to have something to reference after a long day. Some people have replaced shorthand with digital options. This isn’t surprising because our phones are always in our pockets, ready whenever we need them.

People who write things down may be more productive than people who rely on technology. When you pick up your phone, how likely are you to complete your task and put it down? I know I get distracted and start scrolling whenever I have my phone in my hand. Physical notes keep us on track because we're in the moment instead of scrolling online.

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2. They keep a planner

If you’re reliant on your digital calendar, I challenge you to check out ‘JournalTok’ on TikTok. There's a wonderful universe of planners you’re missing out on. I have a preferred brand, and I buy one the second it goes on sale in September. It sounds silly, but when I started using a planner, I was more organized than I had ever been.

A tangible calendar can help you stay motivated. Writing something down holds you accountable. I don’t know about you, but if I don’t get something done that I wrote in my planner, it feels horrible. It keeps me focused on completing tasks so I can check things off in my calendar.

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3. They make physical shopping lists

Going into a grocery store without a list isn’t good for people who like buying things on impulse. With so many options, we can get caught up in whatever sounds good rather than what we actually need. Plus, it keeps us on track with our weekly shopping. If we go in blind, we might end up making extra trips to the store, wasting time we could have saved by staying focused.

Plus, writing a list saves us money. Instead of buying whatever looks good, we know what we need. It can make it easier to walk away from sweets we don’t need because we have a list to stick to. Of course, it’s still important to treat ourselves to snacks and sweet treats, but for someone on a strict budget, a physical shopping list can keep them organized.

4. They pay attention to details

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Handwriting is better for our brains than typing is. It improves memory retention and helps us pay attention and remember the little things. Simple tasks like journaling and writing to-do lists can keep us on track. It might also help people notice the small details.

When we are on our phones making a list or taking notes, we can become easily distracted. If someone is telling us something, we might be zoned out because we got caught up on Instagram instead of in the notes app. When we write something down, we take in every detail because it’s our only focus.

5. They use sticky notes to remind themselves

I’ll be honest, I can be rather forgetful. No matter how many times I remind myself, things can still slip through the cracks. This can land me in serious trouble, especially if I miss a deadline or an important event. This is why sticky notes have become my best friend. I’ll put them in my bedroom, on my computer, or by the door so I remember something before I leave. It’s a great tool that phone users miss out on.

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Some people have replaced keeping a planner entirely with the daily sticky notes they use. They believe it maximizes productivity. They certainly keep you focused because you’re always reminded of your next task and what you need for it.

6. They write down important information about others

I relied too much on Facebook to remind me of birthdays. One day, I didn’t check the app and missed a good friend’s birthday because I didn’t have it written down. Of course, I felt terrible after that, so I made a serious change: I started writing down everyone’s birthdays in my planner, even those I knew by heart, just to be safe.

Keeping an analog calendar can boost brain power. It helps us remember things. Writing down someone's birth date can help it stick in your mind. If not, you'll see it when you open your planner.

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7. They always have a to-do list with them

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How many times have you told yourself you would get to something the next day, only to forget about it? Suddenly, a task has gone unfinished for weeks, sometimes months, and you keep putting it off. Writing something down keeps me focused. I want to check something off my to-do list. It makes me feel accomplished. Physical to-do lists can save someone who is generally forgetful.

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Science backs this up. When we check something off a to-do list, we get a hit of dopamine. The satisfaction makes us feel good, and often helps us stay motivated.

8. They keep some personal things private

When someone is glued to their phone, they may acquire a habit of posting too much about their lives. People can become attached to their phones, which is a massive distraction. Keeping a digital calendar can come with the distractions of social media. Suddenly, they might find themselves posting about their to-do list as they check it off. We all know someone who posts stories about cleaning, grocery shopping, and other everyday tasks.

If someone goes analog, they won’t feel the pressure to pick up their phone. It can help them stay focused in the moment. This can keep details of their lives private compared to those who prefer to post their daily to-do lists.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.