People Who Say ‘No Worries’ When They Have Worries Usually Say 9 Other Phrases In Casual Conversation

It’s not easy to share our true feelings with others. We can get caught up in our heads, afraid we’ll become a burden. More often than not, people want to support one another, but it's hard to allow others in, even when we know this.

Saying "no worries" (even when you have big worries) takes pressure off everyone. The person struggling doesn’t have to make themselves uncomfortable, and the other isn’t burdened by hearing their problems. Sadly, this can end with the person stuck in a cycle of putting others before themselves, having to work through their feelings on their own.

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People who say 'no worries' when they're actually very worried often say 9 other dismissive phrases, too:

1. ‘It’s fine’

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We’ve all been guilty of saying "it’s fine" when it was far from it. It’s easier to suppress our feelings than to have an open conversation about it. Ultimately, it’s a way to avoid conflict and discomfort.

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When someone has complex feelings, especially about someone else, pretending to be fine keeps the peace. Everyone can move forward as is, as if nothing was wrong.

People like this will do anything they can to minimize their feelings. Often, it’s because they don’t want to face painful thoughts. They avoid them by pretending everything is fine, and they have no worries, even if it is eating them up inside.

2. ‘Whatever you want to do’

Being forced to do something we don’t want to do is a bummer, but often we’re not actually being forced. In reality, we’re avoiding conflict by going along with whatever the other person suggests.

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Over time, this leads to serious resentment. Instead of being open about our feelings, saying that you're good with whatever prevents us from having a serious conversation. Being agreeable can feel better than saying how we truly feel.

This can be a way to avoid rejection. Even if we don’t want to do something, we can be afraid to share an alternative. Saying "no worries" or "whatever you want" keeps us agreeable and keeps conversations in a safe zone. At least for a little while!

3. ‘I’m not worried about it’

Of course, someone who claims to have no worries will tell someone not to worry about it. Even if something puts them in a difficult position, they’ll play it off as if it’s no big deal.

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The truth is, too often they actually are uncomfortable. If they’re told to do something outside of their comfort zone or that they don’t have the capacity for, they’ll say it’s not a big deal because they are more concerned about putting others out.

Someone like this is often a people-pleaser. They’ll do whatever anyone asks, even if it completely drains them. This behavior can lead to resentment, but they’ll often avoid making a big deal out of it to keep others happy.

4. ‘Go on without me’

Somehow, I find myself caught up in plans I’m not interested in more often than I should. Instead of simply saying no, I’ll say yes and instantly regret it. I have to wiggle my way out somehow. I’ll come up with an excuse that makes me feel worse than if I just said no the first time. It’s a vicious cycle I can’t seem to break from.

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If someone says "go on without me," they are likely inconvenienced by the plans someone else wants to make. Instead of being honest about what they actually want to do, they stay agreeable.

Sometimes, this comes from feeling like an outsider and fearing other people's judgement if they share what they really want to do. They might be more concerned about fitting in, even if it means telling someone to go on without them.

5. ‘It’s not a big deal’

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How many times have you told someone something wasn’t a big deal when it was? I do this all the time. I don’t want to make other people feel bad, so I’ll let myself be hurt instead. Does it make sense? Not really. People-pleasing behavior makes us do things that make us uncomfortable because we want to save other people’s feelings, not our own.

People may say this because they don’t want to believe someone had bad intentions. It’s easier for them to keep their feelings to themselves than to confront someone who might have unexpectedly offended them.

6. ‘No worries if not’

When someone says this, they are likely worried about something. I know when I say this phrase, I am feeling upset or let down. I don’t want to be a burden to anyone else, so it’s easier to act as if nothing bothers me.

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This isn’t uncommon behavior for people who don’t want to make people go out of their way for them. If they can’t do something, they’ll reassure them that it’s okay. They really don't want to feel like a burden, even when it's something important.

Of course, there will probably be worries if not, because you need something, or else you wouldn't ask. However, to avoid making others uncomfortable, you’ll put yourself in a difficult situation. This is yet another example of people-pleasing behavior, which is often hard to kick.

7. ‘It’s not that serious’

When someone hurts us, it’s not easy to confront them. Sometimes, the person who made a mistake will approach us and apologize. They feel bad about what they did, but we don’t want to make them feel that way, even if they caused us pain. We like to hide our emotional pain from others. Being vulnerable is far from easy, so we often avoid it entirely.

Instead of having a heart-to-heart conversation, blowing it off as if it wasn’t that serious ends the conversation. The other person will feel better, but often, we won’t. Hiding our pain hurts us more in the end, but pretending to be fine can be our go-to.

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8. ‘I’ll work around it’

If someone is uncomfortable with admitting when something is bothering them, they’ll avoid difficult conversations at every turn. Instead, they take on the fixer role. This means they’ll be screwed over by someone else, but do the best they can to figure it out on their own. Rather than confront them, they’ll say something like this to change the subject and hide their disappointment.

Often, someone like this is used to this role. They’ve come to expect the bare minimum from others. Of course, this leaves them worried and on edge, but they’d rather play it cool than cause a scene. They’d benefit from asking for help, but they are uncomfortable doing so.

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9. ‘I understand’

When someone lets me down, I love to say that I understand. The reality is, I don’t, but I’m uncomfortable saying so. I don’t want to start a conflict or make the other person feel bad. Even if it negatively affects me, I’ll hold my tongue and internalize those feelings.

People who are agreeable like this come from a good place. They’re kind and want to help those around them. Even if someone hurts them, they’ll try to understand to avoid feeling disappointed. However, it’s clear that something is bothering them, which can make them feel worried no matter what they say to hide it.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.