People Who Never Seem Rushed Do 9 Specific Things Way Differently Than Everyone Else

There's a problem spreading throughout our society that's more contagious than you think. If you're constantly in a rush to complete the next thing, checking the clock even during the tasks you enjoy when that appointment is hours away, you probably have it: hurry sickness. While this isn't an actual illness or mental health diagnosis, hurry sickness is a real phenomenon in which people feel the need to do as much as they possibly can and make every single moment of their lives count.

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No matter how intense their lives get, though, some people seem to be immune to it and never seem to be rushed the way everyone else does. These people make it a point to practice patience and take on one thing at a time.

If someone never seems rushed, they likely do these things much differently than everyone else

1. They walk at a leisurely pace

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Speed-walking is the new norm. We're walking our dogs and commuting from the train station to work as fast as our feet can take us. While the person taking their time in front of you might be a bother while you're trying to make your twelve o'clock meeting, they're not trying to be rude. We've all just been programmed to move much faster nowadays.

In fact, walking at a leisurely pace can be better for health. Studies show that walking at a slower pace can lower cortisol levels and reduce the risk of dementia. Not to mention, it helps clear your mind so that you can carefully consider the things you pass by, be it a flower or interesting architecture.

2. They fuel their bodies in the morning

So many of us have forgotten the importance of breakfast, not because we don't enjoy a slice of bacon or a flapjack, but because we simply don't have time for it. There's work to be mindful of, which comes with a nasty commute.

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But you don't need to be unemployed to enjoy your mornings. For those who like to take it at a leisurely pace, spending a peaceful morning is a priority. Rather than taking that coffee in a to-go cup or swinging by Starbucks, they take a seat outside with a mug in hand.

Doing so helps fuel our bodies for the day to come. Starting the day right will lead to a high level of productivity for the remaining hours and give us motivation to get out of bed.

3. They take breaks when they're tired

People who don't seem to stress about time are more patient with themselves when they're tired. Our bodies can crack under immense pressure. Those who are cognizant of time but not stressed by it can recognize when they need to step away for a break.

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During the workday, many employees will work through their lunch breaks because they still have work to complete. One survey found that 14% of workers reported never taking one, regardless of company standards. However, it's actually better to take the much-needed break. You'll come back with a refreshed mind, even if it's only for thirty minutes. Stretching your legs and getting a bite to eat will help your body reset to tackle the second half of the day.

4. They enjoy quiet moments

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One of the underrated values of people not in a rush is that they let themselves be bored. With the accessibility of our phones, we constantly want to entertain ourselves with some sort of media, such as music, short-form video content, television, and news... You name it.

This activation of the senses can easily overstimulate our brains without our noticing. Those who allow themselves to sit and do nothing, enjoying the silence, tend to have lower blood pressure and reduced muscle tension.

It's not just the environment that should be silent; your mind should be, too. It's sort of like an unguided meditation; you want to clear your brain of the noise that usually crowds it. Those who take it slower can let go of unnecessary stress when it's time to be present.

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5. They do one task at a time

We all multitask at times, even when we're unaware of it. It's just another symptom of the hurry sickness that's plagued our lives. But unbothered, slower-paced souls do each task separately when possible.

Pouring your full attention into a task will lead to it being completed much more efficiently. When you multitask, you're under the impression that you're completing more activities faster. But this split attention often results in more mistakes, taking time away from the original activities to go back and correct them.

People who don't rush enjoy what's at hand for what it is. Taking one thing at a time will make you more productive than juggling multiple tasks, which can often feel like an endless battle.

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6. They walk instead of run errands

You wanted to run to the store to pick up a bottle of wine for the dinner party you're attending tonight, but a quick errand turns into a chore when the woman in front of you is scanning the selection for too long. You're immediately frustrated because you might be late now. When it comes to our schedules, though, it's best to block out time so that every errand doesn't feel like a speed run.

Going on errands is something we usually don't take time to savor, but we can discover new things when we stop and breathe. If you'd taken a few moments longer, you'd have been able to see the sale on tops at the store you love, or a brand new product released at Trader Joe's. Going slow shouldn't be seen as an inconvenience, but rather a luxury.

7. They unplug from technology for prolonged periods of time

Part of the reason we are so frequently tense is that there's constantly technology looming in the background, reminding us of what we're missing out on. The constant work emails pinging on your day off or social media notifications from your friend on vacation make you feel like you're always being bothered.

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Relaxed, slow-paced people like to practice the healthy habit of powering off their devices when given the opportunity. For those who cannot do this, even silencing your notifications can help clear your headspace. Setting out a chunk of time during the day that's technology-free will give you time to do hobbies you've been missing out on because of mindless scrolling, or even the ability to finish important work that you've been putting off.

8. They don't worry about finishing first

It seems like we're all in a race, and everyone's bumping elbows to get to the finish line. But there's really no prize at the end, except for a pat on the back. Non-rushed people know that there's no special reward for being the first. As long as the task gets done, it's a success.

We've programmed our brains to correlate being the best with being the fastest. We've lost the ancient scripts, straying from Aesop's lesson that slow and steady wins the race.

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Maybe there's no winning or losing, but the ones who take their time will feel the most accomplished. The importance is rather time management and productivity over speed. Too many times we have messed up at the hands of comparison. Putting on blinders and focusing on yourself will give you a sense of pride when you do finish.

9. They write snail mail

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The art of sending letters by mail is almost entirely lost. Who wants to write a card when the recipient can see their message right away with a click? It's true that emails and texts are an effective form of communication, but what they make up for in speed, they lack in connection. Writing a card is a process that allows us to truly think about the receiver on a deeper level, whereas texting can be short-lived.

Those who aren't in a rush don't need their friends or loved ones to get the message right away. They want to show they care in a deeper way than just sending funny reels on Instagram.

Although the process of writing, sending, and waiting for the card to be delivered can be slow, the sender isn't concerned about the time of arrival. They're trying to revive an old practice that will cheer up the people in their lives. And who doesn't love receiving a heartfelt, handwritten card?

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Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her work focuses on lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationship topics.