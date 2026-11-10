People Who Always Put Shopping Carts Back Usually Have 7 Other Habits That Make Them Better Humans

Putting away a shopping cart doesn’t seem like much. We see lone carts all over parking lots like wayward travelers who didn’t quit make it home. I’ll be honest, it’s a big deal to me. When you’re trying to park and a lone cart is in the middle of the space, it’s annoying. Putting them back is a small task that makes other people’s lives easier, and it’s a sign of common courtesy.

People who make small gestures like this usually don't stop there. They tend to have many kind and thoughtful habits that set them apart from everyone else as the best kind of people among us all.

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People who do kind gestures usually have these habits that make them A+ humans

1. Cleaning up after themselves so no one else will have to

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It’s not surprising that someone who puts away their shopping carts also cleans up after themselves. The two seem to go together. One thing I can’t stand is someone who leaves their trash around like a trail.

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Picking up after yourself is one of the easiest courtesies you can extend to others, but sadly, not everyone got this memo. If they make a mess in public or at someone’s home, they take control. They’re not the type of person who thinks it’s anyone’s job to clean up after them.

Some people feel entitled to other people’s labor, but a kind person like this would never agree.

2. Allowing other cars to merge on the freeway

Road rage is a serious problem. Let’s be honest, we’ve all experienced some irritation behind the wheel. Letting someone merge can be annoying. If they’re going too slow or weaving in and out of traffic, refusing to let them merge is petty. Some of us can’t help but do. However, some people don’t have that bone in their body. They’d rather help people than make their drive more stressful than it needs to be.

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Every decision on the road is a lesson in empathy and patience. Kind-hearted people consider everyone on the freeway, not just themselves. They drive safely and let anyone merge because refusing to is unnecessarily rude.

3. Always rooting for the underdog

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People who think about others understand that not everyone has equal opportunity because financial and social issues hold some people back from reaching the success others do. Kind-hearted people like this can put themselves in someone else’s shoes. They see their struggles and want to help them overcome them. Rooting for the underdog shows how much they value others.

I know it seems silly, but someone who returns their shopping cart has a special level of empathy. They know how their actions impact others. When they see someone else struggling, all they care about is seeing them come out on the other side.

4. Freely expressing their gratitude

Someone who doesn’t take the little things for granted makes sure to express their gratitude for what they have and for the people who help them, which in turn helps them lead happier lives themselves. They’re thankful for every moment and don’t want to waste time inconveniencing others. They'd much rather show their appreciation by being considerate of even strangers they've never seen or interacted with.

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We can all get caught up in negative thoughts and resentment. At times when everything feels difficult, even something as simple as returning a shopping cart can feel tedious. People who set these feelings aside because they're grateful for the good times make sure to continue offering kind gestures, which keeps them positive and gets them back to stability faster.

5. Always returning something they’ve borrowed

I hand out my books like they’re candy. When I fall in love with one, I want all my friends to read it too. However, few things grind my gears more than people who don’t return what they borrowed. Listen, I know some people are forgetful, but as a book collector, I miss each of my literary friends who go missing.

People who put their shopping carts away think about others before themselves. If they borrow something, you can count on getting it back in perfect condition. They view shopping carts the same way. They are borrowing something, so they put it back where it belongs. It’s the little things that show how kind they are. They are trustworthy, good friends that you can always rely on.

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6. Following through on their commitments and promises

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It might sound strange to correlate returning a shopping cart with being able to count on someone, but it’s true. They take the cart out and hold themselves accountable to return it. This hobby leads to more thoughtful behavior. Since they follow through with one thing, you can likely trust them to do the same for you.

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How many times have you relied on someone only for them to flake? It’s more common than it should be. Reliable people never let you down. You can count on them to follow through with what they promised. If you can count on them to return a shopping cart, there’s a good chance they’ll hold up their end of the bargain in your friendship.

7. Helping out whenever they can

We all face tough times in our lives. During those moments, we need people we can count on. Close friends provide comfort when we need it most. Connecting with someone you can trust goes a long way.

Not everyone shares this sentiment. Some people friends are fair-weather friends. Sure, they’ll be there if they can get something out of it, but otherwise, they keep their distance. Kind, unselfish people are always there for the people they care about. Even if they’re struggling, they’ll do their best to show up for others as much and in whatever way they're able to.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.