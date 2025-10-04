Let’s face it, we’ve all been in a position where it feels like luck is against us. I know I can remember several days where it felt like nothing was going right for me. From spilled coffee to running late for an important meeting, the smallest things can feel like a string of bad luck. However, many believe luck is a self-fulfilling prophecy, and some people use the idea of bad luck as an excuse.

People who view themselves as lucky tend to fare better overall, whereas those who believe they are unlucky tend to see more things go wrong in their everyday lives. If luck is self-fulfilling, why do some people blame bad luck on everything that goes wrong in their lives? Turns out that those who always blame bad luck are usually hiding some specific traits and use bad luck as an excuse to explain why life is cruel to them.

People who always blame bad luck are usually hiding these 11 traits

1. They play the victim

When someone constantly blames bad luck for everything that goes wrong in their life, it’s easy for them to play the victim. When they feel everything is stacked against them, they will view their life as unfair. They can find a way to be a victim in any situation.

“It’s not uncommon for people with a victim mentality to fundamentally believe they don’t have the power they need to change difficult situations in their life,” says Bethany Biron of TalkSpace. “This sense of powerlessness can make them feel like they can’t escape even mildly challenging things they experience.”

When someone feels this way, they can use the idea that bad luck surrounds them as an excuse.

2. They have low self worth

When someone thinks that bad luck is always out to get them, they are usually trying to hide their low self-worth. They have a ‘woe-is-me’ attitude stemming from this concept of bad luck.

“Having low self-esteem can be really painful. It’s hard to move through every day feeling unworthy, unlovable, or somehow just not good enough,” penned the Two Chairs blog. “Self-esteem is all about how you perceive your own abilities, qualities, and character, which in turn impacts your relationships, decision-making, and general approach to life.”

When someone has low self-worth, they may think it is a matter of luck that isn’t on their side. It’s easy to explain their negative feelings towards themselves by blaming bad luck.

3. They lack self-awareness

When you lack self-awareness, it’s easier to blame bad luck for everything going on around you. To people who feel this way, it’s hard for them to accept their faults and mistakes. They lack the ability most of us have that allows them to be aware of how their decisions impact their daily lives.

“One of the clearest signs of lacking self-awareness is the tendency to blame others for your difficulties,” says Truth Wellness. “People who are unaware of their role in problems tend to shift responsibility.”

This blame doesn’t always have to be put on others. These people may place blame on the luck around them that they feel is creating every difficult opportunity they face.

4. They act helpless

Why take charge and help themselves when bad luck can be blamed for everything? This idea that a storm cloud is following them around every day prevents them from working towards any goals they may have. Essentially, they feel as though nothing is worth trying to mend when they know things will fall apart again because of their bad luck.

“Someone has to lose their job, someone has to break their leg, someone has to get a huge phone bill that they weren't expecting, someone has to miss a flight because they were stuck in a taxi, someone has to get their visa application refused,” writes Pocket Mindfulness. “That truth, in itself, is usually enough to kick you into positive action and take control of your direction.”

For those who blame bad luck for everything, it may not be enough to put them into action. They’ll still feel helpless.

5. They have a bad attitude

Those who believe that bad luck is constantly the reason their life isn’t taking shape the way they wish it would, notoriously have a bad attitude. They find it difficult to have patience with people they feel have luck on their side. They can find a way to make anyone the enemy and often have a short fuse.

When it feels like the world is out to get you, having compassion or relating to others can be difficult. These people always have a one-track mind. They see only how things impact them.

Someone else may be experiencing something difficult, but they won’t be able to find it in themselves to support them. They feel that bad luck is specifically targeting them, and they will come off as snappy and rude. Their attitude takes a turn when they feel like the universe is doing them wrong.

6. They require sympathy

Have you ever met someone who drains the energy out of the room? Every minor inconvenience feels like the end of the world for them. They’re constantly looking for attention and sympathy from everyone around them. When it comes to being down on their luck, people like this are typically hiding this annoying trait.

They want you to feel sorry for them. They want to show you how bad their lives are and why you should prioritize their needs over your own because they deserve it. Those who are constantly seeking sympathy may be blaming bad luck for everything that happens to them.

7. They lack problem solving skills

If someone is constantly blaming bad luck for everything around them, they’ll try to hide their lack of problem-solving skills. They can’t possibly help themselves when the world is out to get them, right?

One study found that the more they perceived themselves as unlucky, the lower their self-efficacy was. “Maltby and colleagues measured belief in personal unluckiness, optimism, self-efficacy, belief in the irrational in general, and executive functions. They found that the stronger one’s belief in personal unluckiness was, the weaker one’s belief in self-efficacy, and the lower the levels of optimism were,” explained Barbara Blatchley, Ph.D. “People who saw themselves as unlucky also tended to be introverted, were more likely to hold irrational beliefs in general, were more difficult to get along with, and were less likely to try new things.”

8. They are entitled

It’s easy for those who claim to be down on their luck to feel entitled. Blaming the universe for not giving them everything they need, they will constantly find themselves believing they deserve the best in life. It’s not that they don’t have the means to get it themselves, they say, but just the fact that they’re so unlucky. If they’re so unlucky, they should be entitled to everything life has to offer, but don’t get it.

This is an annoying trait. It’s difficult to be around someone who feels they are entitled to everything around them.

9. They refuse to forgive

Those who feel like luck is never on their side have a hard time forgiving those around them. When someone feels wronged by the world, they find it difficult to accept an apology. Since they believe everything comes down to bad luck and not their actual behavior, they will constantly expect an apology but will struggle to forgive.

This is an example of a self-serving bias. They believe they have been wronged by just about everyone and feel they deserve every apology available. However, they will struggle to forgive, because it feeds into the idea that they are constantly being wronged.

10. They fear failure

I am no stranger to fearing failure. It’s terrible to put yourself out there and have it all come crashing down. Failing over and over again can impact your mental health and self-confidence. When people blame bad luck for everything, they feel failure and try to avoid it.

They can avoid it by stating they were simply unlucky. To say they failed because luck was on someone else’s side and not theirs takes away that embarrassing moment that comes with admitting fault. It feels so much better to say "I guess I was just unlucky," instead of "I tried my best but it didn’t work out."

11. They’re self-sabotaging

“Self-sabotaging behavior refers to intentional action (or inaction) that undermines people's progress and prevents them from accomplishing their goals. Self-sabotage occurs when people hinder their own success,” says Barbara Field for Verywell Mind. “While it seems surprising, some people undermine their own good intentions and long-term goals. When people take these destructive steps, their harmful behavior can negatively impact nearly every part of their lives, including their relationships and career.”

Does this sound like someone you know? I know it does for me. I have found that people who are constantly self-sabotaging blame their lack of luck for the reason why things aren’t working out for them. In reality, they are the reasons things are not coming through the way they wish they would.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.