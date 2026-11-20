Politeness, for the most part, is a pretty good trait to have. People tend to like you when you're polite and kind. But where you run into problems is when you become polite at the expense of your own sanity, and I would know: I was a polite people-pleaser for the longest time, and it drained me.

Often, there comes a time when chronic people-pleasing hurts you and makes you a doormat; in those instances, you need to figure out who the heck you are and channel those authentic vibes into becoming a version of yourself that's likable for who you really are, not who you're pretending to be to impress whoever.

People who stop being polite and start being real do a few likable things:

1. They don't let people walk all over them

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If you bend over backward over and over to accommodate people and never get the same courtesy extended in return, you’re acting like a doormat, not being nice. When folks prioritize their own needs and express them clearly and assertively, they often project an image of confidence and self-respect. They're saying, Hey! I'm not a pushover; I have value, which can be perceived as more likable because people tend to like those who like themselves.

Even the American Confidence Institute says that 'confidence continuously tops the lists of desirable traits in a romantic partner and was named by Forbes as one of the top three traits employers look for in prospective employees."

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2. They give without expecting anything back

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While there should be some give and take in any relationship, the sole reason that you give should never be so that you can get. Giving because you want to get is manipulation, not kindness. Lots of people who feel like they have to go this route for approval are doormats in disguise, subtly hoping to buy people’s affections while resenting them when they don’t get what they want out of the deal.

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3. They stop doing favors they'll secretly resent

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If you consistently feel taken advantage of, or if you truly feel like you don’t get anything in return for your "niceness," it’s a sign to pull back and/or an indication that you aren’t standing up for yourself. Sure, it's nice to go out of your way once in a while for a person you love, but if you've shuttled them to the airport at 5 AM more times than you can count and they've never even offered to pay for gas, something is amiss, my friend.

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4. They don't beg people to appreciate them

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Bemoaning the idea that people don’t like "nice" behavior is a real sign there’s a problem. Here’s the hard truth: People really do like nice when it’s in the appropriate context. What they don’t like is anyone spinelessly pandering for their affection. That is doormat behavior, which is a turn-off.

They aren’t turned off by nice people who do nice things; they’re turned off when you selflessly toss yourself at them like you have no self-worth. See the difference? Self-confidence equals attractiveness. Striving to prove yourself is not.

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5. They have a life outside of their relationship

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Ever felt like you’re living for a relationship? It’s a warning sign that you need to go out, pronto, and get a hobby. Once you feel like your partner is your sole reason for existing, you’ve launched into the doormat-danger territory. If your world revolves around one person 24/7 to the point where you feel like you're their personal concierge, that's a blinking-red warning sign that you're way too heavily invested in someone else's life and you need to turn your focus more inward.

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6. They don't go along with whatever just to keep someone's approval

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So, how do you stop being a people pleaser and still be in a healthy relationship?

If you’re upset, speak up.

Don’t just go along with everything because you want their approval.

Honor your wants, desires, feelings, and goals.

Understand that hiding your real desires from your partner isn’t being nice; it’s dishonest. They can’t even attempt to make you happy or reciprocate if they don’t know what you want or how to give it to you.

Let go of the idea that everything will fall apart if you stop doing everything.

Sometimes, in relationships, we’re hesitant to pull back and stop "doing" everything because we’re terrified that nothing will get done or we’ll be forced to stop and realize that the other person just isn’t pulling their weight (they might never).

It’s easy to ignore this harsh reality as long as we stay on the hamster wheel, striving and attempting to prove our love to them.

You can still be kind and nice; there's nothing wrong with that. But just as relationships should be both give and take, realize that you have to stop giving for a second so you can receive.

Elizabeth Stone is a love coach and founder of Attract The One. Her work has been featured in Zoosk, PopSugar, The Good Men Project, Bustle, Ravishly, SheKnows, Mind’s Journal, and more.