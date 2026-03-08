There are many reasons why we should go back to actually talking to one another, which is why these traits of people who still call instead of texting often stand out. I don't know when I started to hate talking on the phone. It seemed like one day I was a caller and the next I wasn't. Now, there are a very few people that I will spend chatting on the phone with, usually an older person like my mother, who can no more text than fly.

Advertisement

On the other hand, I don't text that much, either, but if I'm forced to choose, I'd pick using the phone; you get a clearer message, as you can hear the person's voice, and there's also a definitive end. You know when a call ends, but with texts, they can go unanswered for months or even longer.

Writer John Haltiwanger says that people who call over text are more laid-back and less socially awkward: "Texting over calling seems to be tied to a desire for control, and it may have broader social implications. Some theorize that the reliance on texting is damaging people's interpersonal skills," Haltiwanger wrote. "In other words, by texting instead of actually conversing, we're becoming increasingly socially awkward."

Advertisement

People who still call instead of text often share these 3 distinct personality traits:

1. They're wired for real-time connection

When you're talking with someone on the phone, it's happening in real time. Haltiwanger says, "When I receive a call, I can't help but answer it. I have to know why that person is reaching out — it's exciting and even unnerving at times." When you're on a call, you can't wait an hour to respond. You have much less control over how you appear, and everything is much more spontaneous.

Researchers found that people significantly underestimated how connecting a phone call would be, so when they actually made the call, they reported forming a stronger bond with the other person and felt no more awkward than they expected. Lead researcher Amit Kumar explained that "there are linguistic cues that come through someone's voice that suggest a feeling and thinking mind," making voice-based communication more likely to create genuine closeness than typed exchanges.

2. They value genuine connection over convenience

Canva Studio / Pexels

Advertisement

When you're speaking to someone, you get an unfiltered and more honest read on what they're actually feeling. "It's hard to read emotions via text messages, even if there are emojis involved," Haltiwanger says. Emojis can make things more confusing. Calling makes it more difficult to misunderstand someone.

Girls who texted their mothers after a stressful experience experienced their cortisol levels were as high as those who had no parental contact at all. On the other hand, girls who spoke to their mothers by phone showed lower cortisol and higher oxytocin, suggesting that hearing a familiar voice triggers a hormonal response that written communication cannot replicate, research reports.

3. They believe real conversation keeps social skills sharp

Anything worthwhile requires practice, and that includes conversation. Once you get out of the habit of talking, when you're in a position to have a conversation, you won't know what to do. You don't have to give up texting entirely, but maybe try working calling back into the mix.

Advertisement

"Verbal communication is one of the human race's greatest advantages, strengths, and gifts — it's vital to our survival," Haltiwanger says. "We are an inherently social species and depend on the bonds we form to carry us through the trials and tribulations of life. There's nothing wrong with texting, but we were granted the ability to speak for a reason, and it shouldn't be wasted."

And there really isn't anything quite so satisfying as good conversation. People who still call instead of texting aren't just old-fashioned or out of touch with how everyone else communicates now. They tend to be people who value presence, authenticity, and real connection, which are things text will never fully deliver.

Advertisement

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day.