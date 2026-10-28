People Who Seem To Sense Things Before They Happen Often Have 7 Rare Spiritual Traits

Some aspects of life are inexplicable. We might seek practical reasons to explain our experiences, but sometimes those experiences symbolize the strength of our connection to the spiritual world.

People who seem to sense things often have a few spiritual traits:

1. They have intense visions

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One sign you may have a spiritual gift is experiencing visions while you’re awake. These visions could be more than just having an active imagination or daydreams.

They may mean that you’re spiritually advanced and you have a deep connection to the supernatural world. These visions may carry valuable messages for you or those around you, so listen to your intuition.

2. They wake up between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

This early-morning period before dawn often has heightened spiritual activity. Many believe the veil between the physical and spiritual worlds is thinner than usual at this time. Waking up between 3 and 4 a.m. means you’re especially receptive to that heightened spiritual activity.

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During this time, your intuition might be stronger than usual, or you might receive messages from your spirit guides or higher power. Make sure you’re paying close attention.

3. They have vivid nightmares

If you have consistent nightmares that feel very emotionally intense, they could be a sign that you have a spiritual gift. This might be especially true if you’ve had nightmares since childhood. Some people find their nightmares fade as they grow older, yet the messages they hold remain resonant.

4. They feel strong emotions at random times

Another sign you might have a spiritual gift is experiencing intense emotions that aren’t connected to your current situation. These random emotional reactions may respond to energetic shifts in your surroundings.

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A spiritual gift can make you very attuned to your environment, so you can intuitively sense when something isn’t quite right.

5. They have a tingling sensation in their body

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If you notice a pins-and-needles feeling in your body, especially on the crown of your head or along your spine, it could signal psychic abilities or spiritual activation. These tingling sensations are common when you’re engaging in a spiritual practice or ritual, like meditation.

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6. They feel pressure between their eyebrows

The space between your eyebrows is where the third eye or brow chakra is located. Experiencing pressure there can signal heightened spiritual awareness and intuition.

If the area around your third eye aches more than usual, it could mean that your third eye is opening up or working harder than usual. You can ease the pressure you feel by setting an intention and using the palm of your hand to wipe away the tension. Paying attention to your body's messages will help you tune into your spiritual gifts.

7. They experience déjà vu often

Déjà vu is a strong sensory reaction that makes you feel as though you’ve experienced something before. While some scientific schools of thought see it as a memory anomaly, déjà vu can be associated with a spiritual awakening.

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Maybe you met the person you’re talking to in a past life, or you predicted a certain situation during a dream. Déjà vu can signal that you're clairvoyant and your spiritual powers have been activated.

Don’t push the feeling of déjà vu away. Instead, notice your surroundings: the universe may be sending you a valuable message.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis, and all things entertainment-related.