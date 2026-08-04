People Who Retire Comfortably Usually Do 8 Things Long Before They Stop Working

Are you looking at your retirement savings account and shaking your head in disbelief? Do you panic at the thought of not being able to retire comfortably and cover your expenses after 60 or 65? Many of us don't have what's considered the average amount needed for a carefree retirement.

Some of us don't even have $10-20,000 saved. Rather than getting anxious — I like Eckhart Tolle's mantra "how insane to resist what already is" — which won't solve the problem, try doing any or all of these casual things long before you stop working if you hope to retire comfortably

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People who retire comfortably usually do these things before they stop working:

1. They track every expense

Mark every expenditure, even 99 cents for a candy bar. After a month, note which ones you could have done without. Commit to dropping those in the next 1-3 months and compare your checking and savings balances.

For me, if I'm feeling the need for a deli item, I occasionally ask for a 1-cup plastic container instead of more. I enjoyed the $1.85 tortellini as much as if I'd gotten a pound. Check out the manager's specials if you don't want to pay full price for meat, fruit, etc. Look at grocery store specials and buy non-essentials when the price is right. If you enjoy using coupons, Google "grocery coupons" or similar topics to discover your options.

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2. They pay attention to what they already have

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I have in the past bought turkey sausage, for example, and when I looked in the freezer later, discovered I already had the same product. If that has happened to you more than once or twice, work with a friend to take everything out of your freezer and list what items are on which shelves.

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Perhaps meat on one shelf, vegetables on another, desserts on a third, etc. You can even take that list with you when you grocery shop so you cut down on duplicates. If you see soup, chips, or cereals on sale, don't give in to buying bargains unless you know they'll be used by their expiration date.

3. People who retire comfortably keep each other accountable

Do that in whatever way works. I once agreed with a housemate that if I bought anything that went to the freezer instead of being used in the next few days, I owed her the same amount I paid for the product. Guess what? My freezer shelves have much more space now.

Years ago, when I'd joined six multi-level marketing companies over the course of six years, I agreed with my friend Doug that I'd owe him $100 if I joined any more MLMs —they're scams, by the way. That's especially helpful for me, who doesn't want to miss any good deal.

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4. They use an old-fashioned piggy bank

Consciously add the quarters and dollars and $20 bills to your piggy bank — a digital piggy bank works, too — you saved by not giving in to your questionable impulses. (When I choose to walk to the gym or grocery store instead of taking the bus, I've got 75 cents for the bank.)

Let's say you heard of an online marketing offer that starts at $49 and then adds $197 "to make even more money." If you can't easily pay the $197 with the other bills coming up, consider putting all or part of the $197 into your retirement account. (You considered paying it, so you must have that amount in your account.) If you check around, you'll find credit unions that offer even 5% off the 1st $500.

Even when you go to a coffee shop or restaurant, focus on the good feeling of putting the $3 you were going to spend on a pastry in your piggy bank (read: savings account) when you get home. Then instead of feeling deprived, you can feel wise.

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5. They consider transportation alternatives

If you drive to the drug store, church, and the senior center, figure out how much you'll save if you walk or take the bus. If you get 20 miles to the gallon and your trip is 10 miles away, you've spent $4 round trip (at $4/ gallon).

If the bus is $2.50 for seniors, and you can read or daydream on the bus and usually pay no more for the trip back home if it's within 2 hours, take the bus! Or walk to places you can get to relatively easily, and congratulate yourself on the healthy exercise and saved money.

6. People like this find creative ways to enjoy expensive hobbies

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If you're a theater buff, why not volunteer to usher as a means to see the show? If you're drawn to other events, check your options. A friend and I went to Music Bingo, where instead of numbers, there are song titles you must identify from the music played. We expected to pay $15 for the evening. There was no cost, so the $4.50 I paid for a soda left $4.50 for my piggy bank.

Many venues bring in musicians, and often there's no cover charge. Google "free events" and the name of your town to find several choices. If you would have paid $25 for the entertainment and you didn't need to, you know where to put that money, right?

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7. They compile monthly Medicare or Medicaid expenses

This includes mortgage or rent, real estate tax, food, insurance, transportation, the gym, etc. Write out the checks or mentally subtract the autopay and likely ongoing costs. Note what you have left that is discretionary. When my long-term care insurance went up higher than I was comfortable with, I took the option of $233/ month with reduced benefits, knowing I am very healthy and can manage that amount. Knowing my real estate tax is due in April and October, I make sure I've got that saved up, too.

8. Folks who retire comfortably consider renting out a spare room

I've been renting out three rooms in my 1910 craftsman home for thirty years. If you have extra space that you don't need or use (and you don't mind having tenants), this is a great way to make extra income to put into your retirement savings.

Morah Vestan is a life coach, communication trainer, and author. She has an M.A. in Adult Education and was a relationship columnist for 16 years for Seattle's Active Singles Life.