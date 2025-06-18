85-Year Harvard Study Finds That 1 Simple Thing Makes People Live Longer, Better Lives — And No, It's Not Diet Or Exercise

We all want to live longer. We eat right, exercise, and take care of our bodies to ensure we remain as physically healthy as possible. While all of these things greatly contribute to the quality and length of our lives, a decades-long Harvard study suggests that another thing is just as important, if not more so.

An 85-year Harvard study found that close relationships make people live longer, better lives.

Harvard researchers started the study in 1938 to discover what makes us happy in life. The project followed 724 male participants from various locations and backgrounds, and asked questions about their lives and perceived wellness in intervals of two years.

One thing in particular stuck out as being strongly associated with happiness: having close relationships. Dr. Waldinger, the director of the study, said, "The surprising finding is that our relationships and how happy we are in our relationships has a powerful influence on our health."

An overwhelming amount of evidence supports a link between strong social connections and overall well-being.

The impact of social connections should not be understated. Researchers have found that "Close relationships represent a health risk factor equal to or greater than known health risk factors such as smoking, body mass index, and physical activity."

According to the Mayo Clinic, "adults with strong social connections have a lower risk of many health problems. That includes depression, high blood pressure, and an unhealthy weight." People with good relationships also experience lower levels of anxiety and often have higher self-esteem and confidence.

Those without strong emotional connections, on the other hand, suffer mentally and physically. The Centers for Disease Control reports that about 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. say they feel lonely, and 1 in 4 report not having social and emotional support. Additionally, social isolation and loneliness can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and dementia.

You can always increase the level of social connection in your life.

If you are lacking in the relationship department now, that doesn't mean you always will be. You may have to put yourself out there and initiate new relationships, but what better motivation is there than the possibility of a long and happy life?

Though making new friends as an adult is often intimidating, it's far from impossible. Consider reconnecting with old friends and nurturing past social connections. Or, get out there and meet new people. Join a book club, volunteer, attend a workout class — the options are endless, so long as you are open to new connections.

"Pursue your passions and meet new people who are already doing what you love," former contributor to The Mind's Journal, Theo Harrison, suggested. "Do not worry or overthink. Take it easy and keep things natural."

Loneliness is a pervasive issue in our society, and one that prevents people from living long, happy lives. So, nurture your friendships, relationships, and social connections. Everyone will benefit.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.