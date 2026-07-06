9 Things People Raised Before The Internet Still Do Without Even Thinking About It

Many Gen Xers and boomers who grew up without cell phones and the internet have adapted incredibly well to using technology in their daily lives. They've excelled at figuring out computers and have even started social media pages of their own.

However, there are still some analog behaviors they still do without thinking. Despite having a more convenient, digital alternative, they resort back to these old-school ways. For the most part, there's a good reason they choose to spend more time and effort that everyone could learn from.

Advertisement

People raised before the internet still do these things without thinking about it

1. Calling instead of texting

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

For many Gen Xers and boomers, phone calls are still a form of respect. When they're speaking about something sensitive or chatting with someone from work, sending a text message isn't where their mind immediately goes. It's a phone call where they can hear all the tones of someone's voice.

Advertisement

The same often goes for older employees in the workplace, who would prefer to schedule a face-to-face meeting instead of having a conversation over an email thread, even if it's completely unnecessary. While it may be to the dismay of young workers who prefer digital communication, it's simply a second nature habit and form of respect that others haven't grown out of.

2. Budgeting with cash

Boomers and Gen Xers still prefer to budget their paychecks with cash, not because they don't have physical credit and debit cards, but because it's second nature to do so. In some cases, it may even be one of the more effective forms of managing a budget.

Some older generations even prefer to use in-person bank branches over online banking alternatives, both because they're mistrustful and also because they appreciate the intentional human interaction. So, it's no surprise that using something tangible to pay for expenses and budget feels more accessible and comfortable for these generations.

Advertisement

3. Balancing a physical checkbook

Even though most people are not writing checks anymore, some still hold onto traditional financial habits like balancing their monthly statements. Even if it's just comparing receipts with their monthly bank statement to make sure there are no errors, it's a form of comfort that even Gen Xers and boomers utilizing online banking options can't let go of.

In an era where young people are spending with digital wallets and rarely going through their actual bank statements, it's a habit everyone could learn from, especially to fend off scams and money-wasting expenses.

4. Printing out important papers

Whether it's a resume, a bank statement, a copy of taxes every year, or an offer letter from a new job, many people raised before the internet are so used to printing important documents out that they can't stop.

Advertisement

Yes, these documents are saved and secure in most places on their phones and computers, but there's no calming the small twitch of distrust in these people's minds. Even if it's not necessary, but rather a form of personal comfort, to print and hold onto all these papers is something they do without even thinking about it.

5. Keeping a physical to-do list or calendar

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Writing things down by hand helps us remember things, and, despite what convenience allures us to do, is better for us generally than typing something on our phones or computers. Whether it's writing down their grocery list on a sheet of paper or keeping track of their grandkids' Christmas wishlists by hand, many people raised pre-internet are so used to this habit, it's never going away.

Advertisement

It might seem inconvenient to young people who have been conditioned to carry around their cell phones instead of a notepad every day, but to these generations of people, it's a part of life.

6. Paying bills directly every month

Some older generations still don't trust using autopay functions online to make paying monthly bills more convenient. There's always a sense of mistrust in their minds about the internet making a mistake or not being accurate, so they can't help but do it themselves.

For some people, not using autopay is just a symptom of their financial struggle and uncertainty, not necessarily their mistrust.

Advertisement

7. Shopping in-person at stores

If going to the mall and shopping in-person were pivotal parts of your childhood experience, it's going to stick. Online shopping and overnight deliveries may be convenient, but sometimes, going to the store and trying something on before investing in it is what someone is used to doing.

It's not only a trick to live more frugally, but it's a venture that promotes better social skills. You're actually building community and making connections by leaving the house to run these kinds of errands, instead of just isolating and ordering online for the sake of convenience.

8. Printing out directions for road trips

Even if they use a GPS system or their phones for directions on long trips or to places they've never been, some older generations can't help but rely on physical, printed directions for comfort. What happens if their phone stops charging? What if the GPS takes them on a route they're not familiar with?

Advertisement

It might seem like such a silly habit to a phone-dependent generation who couldn't balance driving and reading print directions, but it's gotten at least a handful of people out of a bind.

9. Writing handwritten notes and letters

Caftor | Shutterstock

Advertisement

After a party or gathering, older generations tend to write handwritten "thank you" notes. When they want to reconnect with an old friend or get in contact with a family member, they might write a letter too. Some still send their monthly bills out in envelopes with a check inside.

While they might seem like old-school, unnecessary habits for young people who have grown up with the convenience of phones and the internet, they're seriously healthy habits in adulthood. Not only do they make people feel special and important, but they also help flex the muscle of handwriting that so many young people are losing quickly today.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.