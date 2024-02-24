People With These 13 Personality Traits Most Likely To Give Bad Advice

These types of people tend not to have healthy relationships or give sound advice.
It may sound pretty obvious who not to take relationship advice from but I bet you do it all the time. There is one person you should not get relationship advice from — your friend who is struggling with relationship problems herself and not doing anything constructive about it. Knowing who not to take relationship advice from is important. If you are turning to your girlfriend for relationship advice, how healthy is her relationship? Remember what Einstein said ... something to the effect of a problem cannot be solved from the consciousness from which it was created.
If your girlfriend is stuck in a bad relationship (you know the type — the one who loves too much and loses herself in a relationship. And I'm not trying to bad rap women either. I just want you to be aware), this lovely lady is not one to turn to for relationship advice. She can't help you in that department. So keep that in mind. More specifically, don't expect to get good relationship advice from a friend who has a victim or co-dependent behavior in her intimate relationship.
People with these 13 personality traits are most likely to give bad advice:
1. They feel unappreciated and used
If they feel unappreciated in their relationship, how are they going to help you not feel taken advantage of in your relationship?
2. They assume what others want or need
They're going to say whatever you want to hear and not give you actual advice.
3. They tend to be over-controlling
They most likely don't trust their partner. They're going to give you advice on how to restrict your partner, which doesn't lead to a healthy relationship.
4. They think and feel responsible for other people's feelings
They're going to advise you to put everyone else's feelings before your own.
5. They offer unwanted advice and give their opinion to be helpful
Don't tell them your relationship problems otherwise they're going to constantly bring it up and tell you exactly what you need to do.
6. They feel angry when their advice is ignored or disregarded
If you don't take their advice, they'll take it personally and start to ice you out.
7. They do things for other people who are fully capable of doing for themselves
This kind of friend doesn't know how to tell people, "no."
8. They don't validate their own needs and make others' needs more important
They'll tell you to give in to whatever your partner wants at all times.
9. They try to people to please so as not to make waves
This type of friend hates confrontation so they'll always advise you to never say anything when something in your relationship bothers you.
10. They complain about their situation but aren't doing something constructive about it
Why would you ask for advice from someone who can't even take their advice?
11. They overcommit themselves to others
This type of person will advise you to do all the work in your relationship.
12. They believe their mate is making them crazy
They'll do everything but leave their relationship.
13. They have poor boundaries (like saying "yes" when they mean "no")
Setting clear boundaries is essential for maintaining a healthy relationship, so don't trust someone who can't even do that. And by no means does this person have to be your girlfriend. Who not to take advice from can include anyone — your parents, your siblings, your co-workers, and your boss. However, you may not be as close to them and you may not seek out advice from them nor know much about their personal life.
Also, bear in mind relationship advice for women can be different from relationship advice for a man. So... in a nutshell. If you are turning to your girlfriend for advice, make sure she isn't doing those things mentioned above. Even if she loves you and is well-intentioned, she probably won't be able to offer you what you need in the department of advice for your relationship. You can still love her, of course, but be wary of taking her advice.
