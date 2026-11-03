Sharp-Minded People With No Tolerance For Nonsense Say 5 Phrases When Someone Acts Up

People who refuse to tolerate nonsense have a certain way of cutting to the chase that really works. Isn't always kind, but it's pretty much always effective.

Some people are just straight-up mean, which might get you far in certain workplace environments, but will get you nowhere in human connection. Others have mastered the art of cutting to the chase in a kinder way that's more socially acceptable. There's a lot we can learn from the sharp minded people who balance it well.

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5 phrases sharp-minded people with zero tolerance for nonsense say when someone acts a fool:

1. 'Whats the bottom line here?'

Although this may sound rude, if delivered in the right way, it can come across as genuine. If somebody is gossiping or rambling on and on and you just don’t have the time or energy to listen but you still want to be a good friend, a simple phrase like this can help speed the conversation along.

Asking for the bottom line means you're interested, but helps wrap up whatever tangent the speaker is on. It helps them get to the good stuff without having to waste your time.

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2. 'I'm a bit low on time, what's the main issue?

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Similarly to the previous phrase, this is another way to cut to the chase when someone is going on and on about a bunch of nonsense.

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Having strong boundaries when it comes to conversations can be very useful when it comes to conversations. If you feel like you’re one of those people that strangers just love to talk to, making a mental note of how long you are willing to hold a conversation can help.

Do you find your mind wandering after a minute? Do you only have 40 minutes for lunch and need to get to the deli? Regardless of the source, have that in mind before you get too deep with them.

If you give an excuse as to why you can’t listen to the whole story but you’re still willing to listen to the main points, then you’re doing it right.

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3. 'I don't have the bandwidth for that right now'

Another important boundary to make with yourself is not just how long you are willing to hold a conversation, but what you are willing to engage with emotionally. Sometimes, we can’t hear about people’s emotional trauma and that is OK. But other times it feels like its draining our energy and may even be causing resentment.

Although you want to be a good friend, sometimes you just can’t at the moment and you need to find a way to say, you're done with the nonsense without damaging a relationship forever. This can be hard, as saying "no" to someone is never easy, but when you say it kindly, you're giving a gift.

Remember, it’s much better to get a rain check on a conversation than give bad advice by accident.

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4. "Unfortunately, that doesn't work for me today"

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Let’s say your friend is making plans and you’ve already told them you don’t like doing that certain activity. Or maybe they’re telling you to meet you at a time you can’t do. Or they want to sit and rant for an hour about nothing important and you've got things to do. Whatever it is, it doesn't work for you.

Sometimes you just have to tell them the truth. If it doesn’t work for you, then it doesn’t work. Let them figure out the rest.

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5. "Is there a plan for this?"

Sometimes people will rant to you about their big dreams, such as taking on a huge project that will drain resources at work or inviting 100 extra people over for Thanksgiving. We love big dreams, but if it's obvious that they have no plan, get right to the point and awsk.

This can be annoying because it makes it seem they are wasting your time. If you feel like you’re time is being wasted, either because the conversation isn’t serving you or it’s offending you, then you can ask them what the plan is. Makes the conversation go 10x quicker.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.